Girls in Troop 339G love the adventure of Scouts USA

KEARNEY — Every Monday, late in the afternoon, Stefanie Hoefs and her daughter Adellyn, 14, drive from their home in Arapahoe to Kearney for a meeting of Troop 339G.

It’s not Girl Scouts. It’s what used to be known as Boy Scouts USA. In 2019, it was renamed Scouts USA and was opened up to both girls and boys.

Adellyn, 14, once a Brownie Girl Scout, loves the program. It’s focused on the outdoors, including camping, knot-tying, hiking and cooking over a fire. Last summer, all five troop members earned a canoeing badge. Adellyn went to a “merit badge university” at the Stuhr Museum in Grand Island and earned four badges in three days.

Troop 339G consists of five girls aged 12-14. Besides Adellyn, troop members include Brooklyn Eilers, McKinnley Scott, Destiny Parker and Cosette Wagner. Meeting weekly at First Lutheran Church, they plan and lead their own sessions while Stefanie Hoefs and Amy Sikes, assistant scoutmasters, mostly stay in the background.

“We supervise and make sure they stay on track,” Hoefs said. “The girls do a good job.”

Opening doors

The co-ed Scouts USA program, launched in 2019 when the Boy Scouts of America reorganized, is quietly growing. While the family-oriented Cub Scout program has been open to girls aged 5-11 for about 25 years, girls couldn’t move up to Boy Scouts when that finished. Now they can.

Scouts USA troops, mentored by adults, are for youth aged 11-17 and focus on vigorous outdoor programs and peer group leadership. Troops are separated by gender and led by trained adults of the same gender.

Amy Sikes knows how valuable the new program is. As a child, her daughter Elizabeth, now 23, always tagged along with her two Boy Scout brothers, now 25 and 20, her Scoutmaster father Josh and her Cub Scoutmaster mother Amy, to Boy Scout events and camp-outs. She wanted to become a Boy Scout like her brothers, but she couldn’t.

Now, her father is delighted with the change. “We teach skills that are important for boys to learn. Why not girls, too?” Josh Sikes said.

While Amy is an assistant scoutmaster, Josh is the committee chair of Troop 339G. His son Matthew is also a committee member. A committee oversees a troop’s finances and functions, supports troop activities, keeps records of badges earned and more.

Josh has nothing but praise for the Girl Scouts of the USA, but he’s also happy to watch girls officially become part of the Scouts USA program. Since 1998, the Boy Scouts have had a co-ed program called Venturing for girls aged 14-21, but Kearney’s Venturing troop is no longer active.

Scoutmaster of Troop 339G — that G stands for girls — is Shawn Deiger, and Sikes’ wife Amy and Stephie Hoess are the assistant scoutmasters. Rules require that girls’ troops have trained female leaders.

‘My daughter, too’

Most Boy Scouts begin as Cub Scouts, but most girls in Troop 339G did not. They were recruited on Facebook and via posters or by friends who are members. One girl had been a Cub Scout in Broken Bow, and when her family moved to Kearney, “They were glad we had a Boy Scout troop she could join,” Josh Sikes said.

The girls’ program is identical to that of the boys. They go camping. They learn to tie knots and build campfires. They learn leadership skills, which are as critical as outdoor skills, Sikes said.

“We had personal reasons for wanting to see that troop get established,” he said. “There was a lack of opportunity for girls. We’re a big Scouting family, and we wanted to make sure we had a troop for our daughter when she was old enough to cross over.”

He noted that despite Elizabeth’s extensive Boy Scout experience, “she never got any badges or recognition, and I felt bad about that. These things are important to teach sons. I firmly believe in the program, and I wanted my daughter to have those options, too,” Sikes said.

His youngest daughter, 10, is now in Cub Scouts and will cross over into Troop 339G next year when she turns 11.

“I think Girl Scouts have a tremendous program. I know a lot of Girl Scout leaders who are tremendous people. I’ve seen what Girls Scouts can do for young ladies, so by no means am I knocking that organization. It’s just a different program,” Sikes said.

Identical program

The scoutmaster of Troop 339G is Shawn Deiger. He was previously an assistant scoutmaster with boys’ Troop 139. Several years ago, he was at a meeting regarding Cub Scouts moving up to become Boy Scouts.

“There was one girl in that Cub Scout pack, and I sat there thinking, ‘These boys can go join a Boy Scout troop, but her days are done.’ That struck me as not being right,” Deiger said.

“The girls do everything the boys do. It’s exactly the same program with the same requirements and rank advancements. We’re gaining speed, and I think the girls are having a good time,” he said.

His own son was a Boy Scout for seven or eight years, and he looks back fondly on his years of Scouting experience.

“One of the most enjoyable parts for me is that I’m not driving the bus. My job is just to keep the bus on the road,” he said. “The girls do the driving. They decide where they want to go camping and what they want to do. As long as the bus is moving forward, I just watch.

“We’re helping them grow as people and citizens, and a couple are working hard on leadership stuff. You get to help these kids develop. You watch them grow. Some have a bashful shell, and even talking to a stranger is outside their comfort zone, and this is taking the bull by the horns,” he said.

He added, “This is a great program, and with 137 available merit badges, there’s no limit as to what they can do.”

Aiming for the stars

In Arapahoe, Hoefs started a Scouts USA troop when Adellyn crossed over from Cub Scouts, but after a year, the only other girl in the troop moved away. When Troop 339G was launched in Kearney in February, Hoefs signed Adellyn up.

The Hoefs are a Scouting family. Dad Elliot is the scoutmaster for a troop in Arapahoe. He and Stefanie have two sons, ages 15 and 12, who are Scouts, too.

Adellyn loves Scouts USA. She found Girl Scouts “boring. All they did was color or sit around,” she said. Several years ago, she joined the Cub Scout pack, and she loved it. “I wanted to cross over with my brother,” she said.

Now, she attends Troop 339G meetings. She has participated in the National Youth Leadership Training at Camp Augustine. In January, her troop will participate in a Battle of the Skills event at Camp Arapahoe. Next summer, she and Destiny Parker hope to go to the Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, N.M., for a 12-day, 50-mile trek with other Scouts.

Also next summer, the entire Hoefs family will head to the National Scouts Jamboree at Summit Bechtel Reserve, another high adventure Scout camp in West Virginia. Adellyn has set her sights on becoming an Eagle Scout.

“I just like hanging out with my friends, camping and learning new skills,” she said.