GIBBON – The city of Gibbon is hoping to improve their recreational amenities with the help of the community.

Gibbon plans to recreate a Recreation Board to focus on the community’s parks, pool, golf course, special events and other recreational opportunities. After Gibbon completed an Entrepreneurial Communities Activation Process Discovery Tool with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, it became evident residents wanted to help update current recreational areas.

“The best way to get this conversation started is by gathering a group of community members to this great cause,” stated the city of Gibbon on their Facebook page.

In the past, Gibbon has had multiple boards for recreational facilities, and they decided to consolidate those into one board, said Gibbon City Administrator Matt Smallcomb.

“I think it will keep it more active because they have more things going on with that one board rather than seasonally with multiple boards,” he added.

The board will have five members and will meet once a month. Smallcomb reported they have had many people interested in the positions, and there are also other opportunities for residents to help improve Gibbon’s recreational facilities.

Since 2020, Keno has been active in Gibbon, and the city has collected $99,472.95 in Keno funds. With those funds, the city has already been working to make improvements at the city’s Davis Park and playground by the Gibbon Swimming Pool. The city has purchased four new pieces of playground equipment for Davis Park and a shade canopy for the pool playground. They are seeking volunteers to help install the new equipment this spring.

“With the new equipment and in effort to spread our funds out, we have decided that the best option was to hire a technician from Creative Sites to assist in putting the equipment together correctly and safely,” Smallcomb said. “We will need volunteers from the community to assist in that process. The city can provide heavy machinery to assist with the assembling of the playground structures and will need volunteers to aid with the construction process.”

Along with improvements to the parks, the city recently added an additional 348 feet of sidewalk to its walking trail thanks to a grant from Union Pacific Railroad. Looking to the future, Smallcomb hopes to add shade options on the deck of the swimming pool, additional tee boxes at the golf course and to expand upon the youth golf program.

Those who are interested in volunteering with the spring parks projects or want learn more about Gibbon’s current recreational areas can contact Gibbon City Hall at 308-468-6118.