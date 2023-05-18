WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gibbon Mayor Deborah VanMatre was among local elected officials who, on Wednesday, called on Congress to pass the Railway Safety Act.

Gibbon is among the smaller communities that were represented at the event in the nation's capital who want assurance the nation's railroad corporations are putting safety first.

In March, the National League of Cities and more than 500 local officials sent a letter to members of Congress following the East Palestine derailment in Ohio to express the need for Congress to act on railway safety.

The letter said: “With 140,000 miles of track in the U.S. crossing directly through thousands of cities, towns and villages, the severity of this derailment requires proactive reflection on rail safety actions that Congress can take now.”

Joining VanMatre were other elected leaders, including Mayor Jeff Silvestrini from Millcreek, Utah; Commissioner William Harris from Fuquay Varina, North Carolina; City Manager Pamela Polk from Collinsville, Oklahoma; and Village Administrator Maureen Murphy from Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.