KEARNEY — Zachary Zoul, owner and broker of Zoul Properties, announced today that he is expanding his operations in Kearney and opening a full-time office in Kearney.

Zoul Properties will continue its Kearney operations under a new division — Legacy Property Management. The new office is located at 3710 Central Avenue in Kearney.

Zoul Properties has provided residential and commercial property management throughout the tri-cities area since 2011. In establishing the new office in Kearney with a full complement of full-time staff in Kearney, Zoul Properties and its Legacy Property Management division is committed to providing a full array of property management services led by its team of professional property management staff.

Zoul Properties has acquired the Kearney-based Aksarben Property Management office (formerly known as Kearney Rental Pros) effective May 1, and is handling the properties that Aksarben Property Management has been managing up until April 30.

Zoul said his company is excited about expanding its Kearney operations and is committed to serving the former Aksarben Property Management clients and tenants with a commitment to service and quality.

The current portfolio of rental properties in Kearney includes commercial properties and a full array of residential properties, including houses, apartments, duplexes and townhomes ranging in size from one-bedroom units to five-bedroom units and houses.

Zoul Properties is a family owned and operated company that opened its first office in Grand Island in 2011. It manages properties in five states — Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota and Kansas. Given its headquarters in the tri-cities area and its offices in Kearney and Grand Island, its core business focus is Kearney, Grand Island and Hastings.

Gregory Zoul, property manager, serves as the managing agent and director of the new Kearney office. Zachary Z. Zoul serves as broker. In addition to property management, Zoul Properties also has a separate division for real estate sales and assists its property management clients in both the purchase and sale of investment properties. Zoul Properties also works with new clients seeking to acquire investment properties.