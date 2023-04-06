KEARNEY — For one night, The Archway in Kearney will roll out the red carpet for an exciting community event. The Archway will host its first gala fundraiser from 4-9 p.m. on May 6.

The evening event will involve a bonus museum tour for gala ticket holders from 4-5 p.m. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with cocktail hour, art gallery and auction.

Tickets include a plated meal and entertainment from comedian Kenn Kington of Kennesaw, Georgia.

“The gala will be a first for the Archway, and I cannot think of a better time to go big,” said JoAnne Hoatson, executive director at The Archway. "It will be an amazing evening. We are extremely excited about comedian Ken Kington joining us for the evening entertainment. The art auction is equally exciting and features some wonderful donated pieces and a great deal of beautiful western-themed art."

Proceeds from the event will fund the restoration and reconstruction of the wood logs and stonework on The Archway.

After 23 years, Nebraska weather has taken a toll on some of the outside logs. The Archway needs to replace some of the logs and protect them from further damage.

“There are several ways to support The Archway,” said Amber Clement, event/marketing coordinator at The Archway, “through sponsorships, art donations for the auction and, of course, buying a ticket to the event.”

Tickets are on sale now. Seating is limited to 144. For more information about the event, please visit the website: archway.org.