G.W. Frank Museum adds Sunday hours

The G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture is located at 2010 University Drive on the UNK campus.

KEARNEY — The G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture is extending its public hours.

The museum is now open noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free, with group tours offered at 1 and 3 p.m. each day.

Located in a beautiful Richardsonian Romanesque mansion on the west end of the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus, the Frank Museum is part house museum, part history museum and part cultural center. Built in 1890, the opulent home of land developers George and Phoebe Frank was among the first electrified houses in the American West. Its unique story as a once modern and stylish residence turned private clinic then tuberculosis hospital offers a window into Kearney’s past — its early rise and fall and its rebirth as a center for health and education.

Exhibits, tours and programs explore the history and culture of central Nebraska and the developing West from the Gilded Age to the present. Learn about the industrialists, factory workers and domestic servants who experienced Kearney’s rapid boom and bust. Find out what life was like for the doctors, nurses and thousands of patients at the Nebraska State Hospital for tuberculosis. Or simply enjoy the rotating displays of one of the state’s largest collections of decorative glass and ceramics.

For more information, call 308-865-8284 or email frankmuseum@unk.edu.

