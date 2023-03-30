KEARNEY — Future Business Leaders of America will be descending on Kearney April 3-5 for the FBLA state conference at the Younes Conference Center.

“All of the hard work for the year comes to one place. FBLA is about service, education and progress. This is our second year having the State Leadership Conference in Kearney,” said Tennille Allison, chair of the Nebraska FBLA Board of Directors and KHS FBLA advisor. “We are grateful to the Kearney community volunteers who are judges and provide feedback for our members to develop into strong leaders in our communities.”

Some of the sessions include lessons in sports and entertainment management, international business, social media strategies, event planning, marketing, banking, entrepreneurship and more.

Some of the competitions include computer skills, parliamentary procedure, job interviews and others.

According to Allison, with the recent laws enacted by the Nebraska Legislature in financial literacy and computer science and technology, FBLA provides a space for members to learn and excel in those areas. The conference has workshops for members in Building Wealth at a Young Age and Managing Your Sales Career.

There are over 70 competitive events. Specifically related to financial literacy are personal finance, banking and financial systems or introduction to financial math. For computer literacy and technology, students can compete in computer game and simulation, word processing and spreadsheets as well as several other technology-related events.

For more information and the conference schedule, visit the Nebraska FBLA website at https://nebraskafblastateleadership.sched.com.