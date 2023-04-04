FUNK — Funk School Community Center and Lost Way Brewery of Holdrege present the annual Trivia Night Fundraiser featuring Askin' Nebraskan April 15 in Funk.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. Proceeds for the event will go to new flooring for the Funk School Community Center, and 10% will be donated to Phelps County Food Pantry.

Tables will be $100 each. Teams must be eight people or less. Bring your own snacks. Beer will be available to purchase from Lost Way Brewery.

The prize for first place will be $250 and a trophy. There will be a door-prize drawing for Husker football tickets. Bring cash for Split the Pot and Balloon Heads or Tails.

To register for the fundraiser, call Shawna at 308-991-6890 or Mona at 308-991-2895.