FUNK — Funk School Community Center is calling for professionals, amateurs and talented kid cupcake bakers to once again make its Festival of Cupcakes a sweet success.

Registration is open through July 12 for bakers to enter Funk’s Festival of Cupcakes. The competition will be from 2 to 4 p.m. July 16 at the Funk School Community Center. Bakers will compete in three levels: professional, amateur and talented kids (16 and under).

Bakers in each level will compete for the title of best tasting, best decorated and Funkiest. A people’s choice and best table display will also be awarded. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded along with a grand champion winner.

More than $1,250 in prize money will be given out. The nonrefundable baker registration fee is $15, and the first five bakers to enter will have their entry fee waived and receive one Festival of Cupcakes T-shirt. Bakers are asked to bring between five and eight dozen cupcakes for the competition.

For more information or to register, contact Mona Peterson at 308-991-2895.

The event is open to the public. The charge for admission is: $10 for a container with four tickets to be redeemed for four cupcakes or $5 for a 2-pack carton with two tickets. Once all of the tickets have been redeemed, cupcakes will be available for purchase from the bakers.

Door prizes will be presented and coffee will be served.

Proceeds from admission fees will go toward new flooring at the center. Ten percent of the proceeds will go to a local charity.