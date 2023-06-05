NORTH PLATTE — A combined effort of several law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrest of a Lexington man following multiple pursuits in western Nebraska Friday.

The incident began at approximately 9:15 a.m., according to an NSP press release, when the Nebraska State Patrol was informed that the Logan County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a vehicle that had fled an attempted traffic stop north of North Platte on Highway 83.

The suspect vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, was southbound on Highway 83 at a high rate of speed and drove in the northbound lane at times. The Logan County deputy discontinued the pursuit at the Lincoln County line.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and North Platte Police officers picked up the pursuit north of North Platte but discontinued the pursuit out of concern for public safety as the vehicle entered North Platte at a high rate of speed.

At approximately 10 a.m., a trooper observed the vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 and attempted a stop near mile marker 220. The vehicle accelerated and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office also joined the pursuit. The suspect vehicle exited I-80 at mile marker 231, turned eastbound on Highway 30 and continued toward Lexington. The pursuit was discontinued as the vehicle entered Lexington.

NSP dispatchers were able to confirm the address associated with the vehicle registration. Troopers, Dawson County deputies and Lexington Police officers responded to that address and located the vehicle in the driveway. The registered owner of the vehicle exited the residence and attempted to flee on foot. He was quickly apprehended.

The driver, Jesus Torres, 42, of Lexington, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a peace officer. He was lodged in Dawson County Jail. Additional charges are possible in relation to the incidents in Logan and Lincoln counties.