Freedom Rider to speak at UNK's MLK Day of Service

  • Updated
The King Center in Atlanta is marking their 55th annual observance of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday. The upcoming holiday marks what would have been the 94th birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., who was just 39 when he was assassinated. The center will host events throughout Atlanta leading up to the holiday. The events include community projects and commemorative services. The King Center will also be partnering with various organizations, such as the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, and the Carter Center, to hold forums throughout the week. The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a nonprofit organization established in 1968 by Coretta Scott King.

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Office of Student Diversity & Inclusion will host the third annual MLK Day of Service Jan. 25 at UNK.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Ponderosa Room of the Nebraskan Student Union. This year’s service project will include a school supply drive to benefit area elementary students in Kearney, Lexington and Grand Island, as well as a drop-in letter of encouragement writing workshop for those same students.

The day of service will feature a keynote by Dr. Bernard LaFayette, Jr. beginning at 11 a.m. to kick off the day-long event. An original Freedom Rider, this is “the powerful, harrowing and ultimately inspirational story of six months in 1961 that changed America forever, seen through the eyes of a 20-year-old college student,” event organizers said.

LaFayette, Jr. co-founded the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in 1960 with his college roommate, Rep. John Lewis, and was a core leader of the civil rights movement in Nashville, Tennessee, and in Selma, Alabama, in 1965.

This is part of the Welcome Home Week 2023 events on campus for first-year, transfer and new students to be part of a community service event.

All are welcome, and light refreshments will be available throughout the day.

Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter used an address Monday to announce events for the upcoming holiday in honor of her father to push for federal voting rights legislation and slam "false narratives under the banner of critical race theory." Rev. Bernice King said there was a "very urgent need" for voting legislation, and it was "crucial to humanity across the globe that the United States of America stands as a democratic nation." Her remarks came ahead of a scheduled visit Tuesday to Georgia by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to talk about voting rights.
