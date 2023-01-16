Freedom Rider to speak at UNK's MLK Day of Service

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Office of Student Diversity & Inclusion will host the third annual MLK Day of Service Jan. 25 at UNK.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Ponderosa Room of the Nebraskan Student Union. This year’s service project will include a school supply drive to benefit area elementary students in Kearney, Lexington and Grand Island, as well as a drop-in letter of encouragement writing workshop for those same students.

The day of service will feature a keynote by Dr. Bernard LaFayette, Jr. beginning at 11 a.m. to kick off the day-long event. An original Freedom Rider, this is “the powerful, harrowing and ultimately inspirational story of six months in 1961 that changed America forever, seen through the eyes of a 20-year-old college student,” event organizers said.

LaFayette, Jr. co-founded the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in 1960 with his college roommate, Rep. John Lewis, and was a core leader of the civil rights movement in Nashville, Tennessee, and in Selma, Alabama, in 1965.

This is part of the Welcome Home Week 2023 events on campus for first-year, transfer and new students to be part of a community service event.

All are welcome, and light refreshments will be available throughout the day.