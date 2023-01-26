Freedom Rider reflects on life, career at UNK's MLK Day of Service

KEARNEY — The last words Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke to Dr. Bernard Lafayette Jr. were the next steps King wanted to take in the Civil Rights movement.

LaFayette had gone to King’s room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, to get approval for a press statement. As he was turning to leave the room, King called to him.

“He said, ‘The next movement is going to be to institutionalize and internationalize nonviolence,’” Lafayette recalled. Lafayette left Memphis for Washington, D.C., shortly after their encounter. It wasn’t until he landed in the nation’s capital city that he learned of King’s assassination.

LaFayette, a Civil Rights activist and organizer, reflected on his life Wednesday with a crowd of over 100 people at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s third annual MLK Day of Service in the Nebraskan Student Union.

Following the keynote address, UNK students, employees and other guests were invited to participate in a service project until 5 p.m. in the Ponderosa Room. This year’s project included a school supply drive and “letters of encouragement” for elementary students in Kearney, Lexington and Grand Island. The MLK Day of Service is hosted by the Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion, with funding provided by UNK Student Engagement and Loper Programming and Activities Council.

LaFayette co-founded the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in 1960 with his college roommate, Rep. John Lewis, and was a core leader of the civil rights movement in Nashville, Tennessee, and in Selma, Alabama, in 1965.

During his speech, “Nonviolence in a Time of Civil Unrest,” LaFayette recalled moments from his childhood in Tampa, Florida, including a time he decided to fight his fear of ghosts by walking through the graveyard at night. He heard a noise in the trees, so he began running. He decided to go back to the graveyard and discovered the noise was from a cat. He continued to go back to the graveyard to face and conquer his fear.

“If it doesn’t work one time, don’t give up. Try it again and again. You will find out that sometimes things will work out if you don’t give in. That’s how you succeed by keep trying. If you are going to live a wholesome, powerful, strong life, you’ve got to be able to confront fear and be nonviolent,” LaFayette said.

As a 20-year-old, LaFayette was one of the original Freedom Riders, groups of Black and white Americans who deliberately violated Jim Crow laws and risked their safety by traveling together on buses to protest segregated bus terminals in Southern states. The groups were confronted by arresting police officers and mob violence along their routes, but also drew international attention to the movement. Lafayette was severely beaten and imprisoned for his activism but never abandoned his commitment to nonviolence. One of his approaches to nonviolence is finding alternatives, he said.

“You don’t have to go along with the old song. Look for alternatives,” he said.

He learned from workshops in Nashville from James Lawson Jr. how to negotiate, research and put plans into action.

“Don’t try to do everything at one time. That’s why we were only focused on segregated lunch counters. ... Pick a particular place where you can make a significant difference,” he said.

LaFayette spoke about being appointed by King as the national program administrator for the Southern Christian Conference and national coordinator of the Poor People’s Campaign. He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from the American Baptist Theological Seminary and a master’s degree and doctorate from Harvard University.

When asked by an audience member about growing division in the United States, LaFayette encouraged people to educate themselves about the country’s history and to communicate to affect change.

“What can you leave that is going to make a difference in the lives of others?” LaFayette asked. “Your value is the value that you have for others. That’s your value. What can you do for others? Let’s do it since we are here together now. From what I’ve seen, you have a good start.”

