FRANKLIN — The Franklin Volunteer Fire Department’s meeting hall is a total loss after a fire Tuesday afternoon in Franklin.

At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin Fire Chief Dan Dorn was walking down Main Street in Franklin when he got the call for the blaze. He turned a corner and saw the meeting hall was fully engulfed.

The meeting hall, located at 1403 L St., is about half of a block from the fire station.

The fire was under control within a half hour, and members of the department remained on scene until 4:30 p.m., Dorn said. While they were at the meeting hall, the fire department was also paged to a small grass fire near Bloomington that had rekindled from last week’s fire.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshall determined the cause of the meeting hall fire to be electrical. Dorn reported that while there were some items inside the building that were salvageable, the building is a total loss. Members of the fire department will meet at the fire station until the foreseeable future.

Quad Cities Mutual Aid also responded to the fire.