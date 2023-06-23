FORT KEARNY — Visitors to Fort Kearny State Recreation Area and one other SRA will be allowed to set off fireworks on July 4. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission urges visitors to be careful when lighting fireworks.

Along with Fort Kearny SRA, the second area that will permit fireworks from 8 a.m. until midnight on July 4 is Wagon Train SRA.

Due to exceptional drought conditions, Branched Oak, Memphis and Pawnee SRAs will not permit fireworks as they have in past years.

Signs at Fort Kearny and Wagon Train will point the way to designated fireworks sites, and boundaries will be clearly marked. Use of fireworks elsewhere in state parks areas or at other times is prohibited.

Only fireworks approved for sale in Nebraska by the state fire marshal are permitted, and visitors must pick up expended fireworks and deposit them in appropriate containers.

Minor children must be supervised when discharging fireworks. Use, possession and the discharging of fireworks is at the sole risk of the users.

A park entry permit is required for all vehicles entering state parks areas.