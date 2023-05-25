Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KEARNEY — Head out to Fort Kearny State Historical Park for a Memorial Day weekend celebration featuring living history demonstrations.

Reenactors will put on demonstrations from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday. They will fire a cannon at 2 p.m. all three days.

Park visitors may explore exhibits and the reconstructed buildings, including the stockade, grounds, powder magazine and blacksmith/carpenter shop.

A vehicle park entry permit is required and may be purchased at the park, statewide Nebraska Game and Parks offices or in advance online at OutdoorNebraska.gov.