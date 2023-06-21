LINCOLN — A former Shelton woman has taken a plea deal in federal court for a charge related to a methamphetamine bust in Shelton in 2020.

On Sept. 12, 2020, police served a search warrant at the residence of Sandra Samuelson at 168 A St. in Shelton. According to court documents, they found 1.5 pounds of meth, a pistol and $3,878, as well as multiple containers of dispensary-produced concentrated cannabis edible products, digital scales, unused plastic bags and bags with residue.

On June 13, Samuelson pleaded guilty in United States District Court to a felony count of maintaining a drug premises. In exchange for her plea, U.S. Attorney Steven Russell and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Bunjer will move to dismiss her other felony charges at sentencing. Those charges include two counts of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth, one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth and one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams of meth.

Samuelson is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court Sept. 18 for sentencing. Pending sentencing, she will remain released from custody.

According to a U.S. Attorney’s Office press release, the meth seized during the Shelton bust was shipped to Nebraskan Jeremiah Schnoor from Socorro Alejandres Alvarez, 32, of Mexico, an inmate at Great Plains Correctional Facility, which is a medium-security federal prison for men in Hinton, Oklahoma. It was one of several shipments of meth that Alvarez made to Nebraska while incarcerated.

On Feb. 15, Schnoor pleaded guilty in United States District Court to felony conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth. In exchange for his plea, Bunjer dropped a felony count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.

On May 18, Senior U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced Schnoor to 10 years and 1 month in federal prison with 6 years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The third defendant in the case, Ernesto Guerrero Zarraga of Wood River, is charged with a felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth and a felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth. The latter charge is related to acts that allegedly occurred between Sept. 1, 2020, and Sept. 2, 2020.

According to a court document dated July 7, 2021, Zarraga was mistakenly released from detention, and a warrant was promptly issued for his arrest. Zarraga has not been found, and as a result no hearings are scheduled at this time.