KEARNEY — Nonpartisan Nebraska, a statewide nonpartisan organization dedicated to preserving the nonpartisan unicameral structure of the Nebraska Legislature, announced Tuesday that former Nebraska lawmaker, Sen. John S. McCollister, has joined its Board of Directors.

McCollister, an Omaha native, joins a diverse group of board members representing various political affiliations and backgrounds.

Nathan Leach of Kearney, founder and executive director of Nonpartisan Nebraska, expressed his excitement about the addition of McCollister to the board.

"We are thrilled to have Sen. McCollister join our board. His experience and strong independent voice in the Legislature will be invaluable as our grassroots organization approaches its third year,” Leach said.

McCollister shared his enthusiasm for joining the organization. "With too many examples of toxic rhetoric and government dysfunction occurring these days, Nonpartisan Nebraska provides clarity and well-reasoned positions to move our state forward."

Nonpartisan Nebraska was founded in 2020 by a politically diverse group of Nebraskans. The organization's mission is to provide education about the legislative process, conduct historical and procedural research and advocate for keeping Nebraska's unique nonpartisan unicameral.