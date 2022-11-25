Former Divas location gets a facelift, now a med spa in downtown Kearney

KEARNEY — Opening a med spa in Kearney was a defining moment for Julie and Emma Keaschall.

It was one of the reasons they decided to name their new business Redefine Medical Aesthetics.

“We love helping people. We kind of came about it through our name, Redefine. What defines us as individuals? Everybody has a story, a roadmap that took us to places we didn’t think we’d be,” Julie said.

Helping people is in Julie's nature. She's a mother of six children and worked for many years as a registered nurse in critical care and trauma at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

In 2009, she began to pursue her degree to become a nurse practitioner. Her goal was to work as an APRN in the emergency department, but in 2012 her world was turned upside down. Her husband, Kurt, was killed while working as a lineman for Dawson Public Power District. The bucket he was in broke from the boom, and he fell 25 feet.

“I just had to evolve to support my family. I had the opportunity to kind of dabble in medical aesthetics,” Julie said.

After receiving her degree as an APRN, she pursued her dream of working in the ER and Urgent Care. However, she quickly realized it wasn’t feasible while trying to raise her family. She cut back to part time and pursued more medical aesthetics in different businesses in Kearney.

When Julie’s daughter, Emma, graduated from Pleasanton High School in 2018, she went on to the University of Nebraska at Kearney to pursue a degree in business with a minor in nutrition. She planned to become a health and lifestyle coach.

Emma had the opportunity to study at the University of Arizona as part of the National Student Exchange. It was there she learned that one of the best aesthetician schools in the country was located nearby in Chandler, Arizona. Her mom encouraged her to apply for fun. When she was accepted into G Skin and Beauty Institute, she began to shift her career plans.

“I could pair nutrition and aesthetics, all-around wellness,” Emma said.

Emma finished her schooling at G Skin in March 2022, and she will graduate from UNK in December. The mother and daughter duo have a close relationship, and they had a shared vision for what they hoped to provide for people.

“What defines us as individuals, and how can we put that back into our career and help other people?” Julie said.

They decided to open their own medical spa in the former Divas Floral Shop location in downtown Kearney. They invited Ashley Unick, owner of AU Aesthetics, and Amber Behrens, owner of Essential Kneads Massage Therapy, to operate their businesses out of the location.

“One thing we all really kind of focus on is it’s all about your clients’ experience. We want to nurture them,” Emma said.

They remodeled the building to have a welcoming, comfortable environment. The renovation process began in April, and they held a soft opening in August. Redefine held its grand opening in October.

The business offers a variety of treatments and products to care for patients’ skin as well as their overall well-being.

“We like to take it to a whole other level being a med spa. ... We could help you with health coaching, weight loss. ... As a med spa and being a nurse practitioner, we can take some of those services to a higher, medical-grade level,” Julie explained.

Along with waxing, spray tans, massage and facials, the spa also offers medical treatments such as Botox/Dysport, dermal filler, medical weight loss and more. Customers can purchase an array of high-quality skincare products at the spa.

Since opening Redefine, customers have been excited to have the services all offered in one place. For those who are curious about different treatments, they offer a free consultation that can help formulate unique treatment plans. For the women of Redefine, the relationships they have with their customers and one another is the best part of the business.

“We really get to know our clients. They honestly become friends,” Unick said.

“All these women in here are all about the experience and helping people out. We know at the end of the day, what went well? What can we work on together?” Julie added.