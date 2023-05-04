BERTRAND — The former director of a senior center in Bertrand was recently convicted of forgery and theft.

Consuello “Coni” Park, 51, of Kearney pleaded no contest in Phelps County District Court to felony theft and four counts of misdemeanor forgery. In exchange for her plea, one count of felony theft and four counts of misdemeanor forgery were dismissed.

Park will be sentenced May 22 in Phelps County District Court.

Court documents indicate the incidents took place between May 2019 and July 2022. According to a Nebraska State Patrol investigation, Park allegedly used unauthorized funds from her employer, Bertrand’s Young at Heart Senior Center, totaling $34,246.98. The funds were utilized to make various purchases via Amazon and PayPal accounts “for her own benefit.”

A forensic audit performed by the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts was completed. It showed 623 questionable Amazon purchases and 321 questionable PayPal purchases. Information provided by Amazon showed a vast number of questionable items purchased including an Apple iPhone 11, Nike running shoes, bridesmaid dresses, Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch, Dell laptop computer and exercise bike.

Park prepared distributions for herself in the form of eight payroll checks from Young at Heart Senior Center totaling $628.94 more than her board-approved wage.

On Aug. 4, 2022, Park was confronted with the mishandling of funds, and she resigned the following day.