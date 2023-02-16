BERTRAND – The former director of a senior center in Bertrand has been arrested in connection with allegedly embezzling over $30,000.

Consuello “Coni” Park, 51, of Kearney has been charged in Phelps County Court with two counts of felony theft and eight misdemeanor counts of misdemeanor forgery. Court documents allege the incidents took place between May 2019 and July 2022.

Park’s bond was set at 10% of $100,000, and bond has been posted. She is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22.

The arrest affidavit outlines the case against her:

According to a Nebraska State Patrol investigation, Park allegedly used unauthorized funds from her employer, Bertrand’s Young at Heart Senior Center, totaling $34,246.98. The funds were utilized to make various purchases via Amazon and PayPal accounts “for her own benefit.”

A forensic audit performed by the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts was completed. It showed 623 questionable Amazon purchases and 321 questionable PayPal purchases. Information provided by Amazon showed a vast number of questionable items purchased including an Apple iPhone 11, Nike running shoes, bridesmaid dresses, Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch, Dell laptop computer and exercise bike.

Park allegedly prepared distributions for herself in the form of eight payroll checks from Young at Heart Senior Center totaling $628.94 more than her board-approved wage.

On Aug. 4, 2022, Park was confronted with the mishandling of funds, and she resigned the following day.