Flood claims it's now Nebraska's largest news operation

NORFOLK — As a follow-up to its 2021 acquisitions of five radio stations in the Kearney-Grand Island-Hastings area, Flood Communications of Norfolk on Monday announced it has acquired Kimball radio station KIMB-FM.

“Kimball hasn’t had a dedicated radio station for some time, so it’s exciting to bring back local news coverage to this region of Nebraska,” Flood CEO Andy Ruback said.

Flood also purchased Panhandle radio stations KSID-FM and KSID-AM in Sidney and a western Nebraska news bureau in 2019.

According to Monday's announcement, these moves and expansions helped Flood secure a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America. Flood said it is the only broadcast company in the nation to achieve that status.

With its stations now reaching more than 500,000 homes, Flood claims it now is Nebraska's largest news operation.