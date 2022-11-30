Fischer writes year-round ethanol blends higher than 10% into bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Nebraska), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, on Tuesday introduced the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act of 2022.

The legislation would allow the year-round, nationwide sale of ethanol blends higher than 10%.

Increasing the availability of biofuels like E15 would benefit the economy and the environment, Fischer said.

“We’ve long known that unleashing the full power of ethanol saves consumers money at the pump, supports family farmers and boosts U.S. energy security,” Fischer said. “Now, however, we’ve been able to bring critical oil/gas, biofuel, ag and transportation stakeholders to the table around a common-sense solution.”

This federal legislation would also end years of regulatory uncertainty and prevent a patchwork of uneven state regulations, Fischer said.

Importantly, the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act of 2022 has support from an unprecedented mix of stakeholders, including the National Corn Growers Association, Renewable Fuels of America, Growth Energy and the American Petroleum Institute.

Additional cosponsors of the bill include U.S. senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota), Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Tina Smith (D-Minnesota), John Thune (R-South Dakota), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Roger Marshall (R-Kansas), Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), Jerry Moran (R-Kansas), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin), Kevin Cramer (R-North Dakota), Ben Sasse (R-Nebraska), and Mike Rounds (R-South Dakota).

“With this strong coalition of support, it’s time Congress act to make year-round E15 a reality,” said Fischer.