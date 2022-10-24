Firefighters battle field fires in northeast Buffalo, Franklin counties Sunday

SHELTON — High winds helped a bean field fire spread over 2 1/2 miles Sunday in northeastern Buffalo County.

At 2:45 p.m., the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was called to a bean field fire at 27760 Sodtown Road. According to Shelton Fire Chief Taryn Hawks, the fire was started by a combine harvesting beans.

Gibbon and Ravenna volunteer fire departments were called for mutual aid shortly after Shelton responded to the blaze. High south winds quickly moved the fire across the field.

As a precaution due to heavy smoke, Highway 2 east of Ravenna was closed.

One structure and a large amount of farm equipment was lost in the fire, Hawks said. A house was threatened, but the firefighters were able to stop the fire before it was lost.

A small rainstorm midafternoon helped the fire departments gain control of the fire.

"We were going to have air support come in until it started pouring on us, so that helped us out," Hawks said.

It was an active fire until 7 p.m., and several departments remained on the scene mopping up and putting out hot spots until 11:30 p.m., Hawks said.

Farmers with disks and excavators helped stop the spread of the fire. Kearney, Pleasanton, Amherst, Elm Creek, Minden, Wood River, Kenesaw, Cairo, Dannebrog and Boelus also responded to the fire.

In his six years on the fire department, Hawks said he had not seen a fire this size in Shelton's fire district.

Also on Sunday afternoon, Minden Volunteer Fire Department was called to a manure pile fire that had reignited near Highway 74 and 41 Road. Holdrege Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass pile on fire at the Holdrege Landfill.

Sunday evening multiple agencies responded to a large, fast-moving fire in southern Franklin County. According to the Hildreth Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page, the fire was under control around 3 a.m. today, and firefighters were working to extinguish hot spots.