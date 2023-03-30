SHELTON — A fire Thursday morning destroyed a house in Shelton.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire in a single-family home on Cody Street in Shelton. The structure was fully engulfed when crews arrived on the scene, said Shelton Fire Chief Taryn Hawks. It took firefighters until 9:30 a.m. to have the blaze under control.

No one was injured, and the fire was contained to the home. The residence is believed to have been vacant for some time, reported Hawks.

Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department provided mutual aid at the scene. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation into the cause of the fire.