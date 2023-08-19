BLAIR — Kearney is among the 16 urban and rural communities that are listed in an expansion announcement this week by Great Plains Communications.

GPC claims it is a digital infrastructure provider with a growing, privately owned 18,000-plus mile fiber network reaching 13 states in the Midwest.

This week, GPC announced network expansion into 16 urban and rural communities — including Kearney — that will bring state-of-the-art fiber services to more Nebraska homes and businesses.

“With up to 2 Gigabit symmetrical fiber internet service, residential customers will enjoy highly reliable access to Cloud services, streaming video, gaming, working and learning from home and much more,” GPC said.

Major metropolitan areas included in the expansion plans are Gretna. Also included are Kearney, La Vista, Papillion and Ralston. Additional communities receiving fiber expansion include Arnold, Bancroft, Crofton, Grant, Hayes Center, Hay Springs, Imperial, Wausa, Wisner, Wood Lake and Wynot. Plans call for construction to be launched in all communities by late fall 2023.

Once completed, available residential fiber driven products will include symmetrical internet speeds up to 2 Gigabit, GPC iTV streaming video, security, voice and GPC Whole Home WiFi powered by Plume Home Pass. Enterprise services will include symmetrical internet speeds up to 100 Gigabit, managed Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, SD WAN and Unified Communications.