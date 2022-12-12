 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feliz Navidad: Newcomers in Kearney try to make it a happy Christmas

Baby Diego and Dancing Girls

Yaretzi Gonzalez holds her tiny little brother, Diego, 1 month old, during Wednesday’s gathering at Bright Futures Preschool. The event was an opportunity for migrant parents to learn about programs to keep their families healthy and succeed in school. It also was an time to celebrate the culture of the newcomers’ homelands.

 Mike Konz

KEARNEY — Reminders of far away homelands were all around at Bright Futures Preschool in south-central Kearney.

Happy sounds filled the gymnasium in the former Kenwood Elementary School at 1511 Fifth Ave. Wednesday as new residents of Kearney gathered to eat and learn about programs to help their children succeed at school in their new land.

A line formed as families waited to fill their plates with ethnic foods, enjoy children performing folkloric dances and meet others, like themselves, who are carving out their place in a new country.

The majority of families at the gathering — organized by the ESU9 Migrant Education Program — came to the United States from Mexico. Others were from Latin America.

Regardless of where its clients lived before, ESU9 MEP works as a conduit to link the newcomers with services to keep families healthy and to boost their children’s success in school. Free eye screening was available to families at Wednesday’s gathering.

As many of the newcomers enjoyed their meal and the entertainers, they thought about loved ones and the holiday customs they left behind to come to the United States.

Maria Guadalupe

Maria Guadalupe has been in Kearney eight years. She misses the customs of her small Mexican town, Tilaco, such as going door to door singing. 

“In my little town, we go door to door singing,” said Maria Guadalupe from Tilaco, Mexico.

She said as the holidays approach, it’s a time for food and family in her town of 600. “The entire family comes. We have tamales and pozole (a traditional Mexican soup).”

Maria said there’s also plenty of ponche to drink.

Served on Christmas Eve, the Mexican punch is made with apples, pears, oranges and guavas and spiced with cinnamon, cloves, tamarind and hibiscus.

Maria said she has lived in Kearney eight years and is getting used to some of the U.S. customs. “I miss my family, but I like the trees decorated.”

Marlene Usolotan

A native of El Salvador, Marlene Usolotan, stirs the spicy cabbage relish served with the pupusas she prepared for Wednesday's gathering organized by the ESU9 Migrant Education Program. 

Marlene Usolotan said she and her husband and three children have been in the United States just one month. She misses family and holiday activities, such as decorating the house. Parties, fireworks and nine-day novena prayers also make Christmastime special in El Salvador, she said.

Usolotan said her husband has family in the Kearney area and that he has a construction job.

Humberto Gonzalez watched proudly as his 5-year-old son, Mateo, wore a large black sombrero and danced with girls in colorful Mexican dresses. After their dance, Mateo sat with his father as the girls crowded around Mateo’s tiny 1-month-old brother, Diego.

Mateo Gonzalez

Mateo Gonzalez wears a large black sombrero as he dances at Wednesday's event at Bright Futures Preschool for migrants to celebrate the holidays and learn about services and programs to keep children healthy and help them succeed in school.

Diego and Mateo’s father, Humberto Gonzalez, said that most years he and his wife, Elizabeth, would drive with their children to Jalisco, Mexico, for a three-week holiday break. Because they have a newborn, they will remain in Kearney for the holidays this year. That means keeping traditions alive — even though the Gonzalez family is 1,000 miles from home.

Holiday traditions in Jalisco include lots of family time and food as well as the opportunity to celebrate some of Mexico’s traditional events.

Old Man Dancers

Wearing old man masks, children shuffle across the gym floor as they perform a dance from Mexico during Wednesday's gathering at Bright Futures Preschool.

As Gonzalez began describing his family’s holiday traditions, his interview was interrupted by the appearance of a big guy with a deep belly laugh. Dressed in red, he commands a lot of attention wherever he appears.

“Feliz Navidad,” Santa Claus said to the crowd of about 100.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

