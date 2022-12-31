Father, son work alongside each other at Kearney Police Department

KEARNEY – Braylen Luke has known since kindergarten that he wanted to be a police officer, just like his dad, Lt. Derek Luke.

Braylen followed closely in his dad’s footsteps, attending the same university to major in criminal justice and returning to his hometown upon graduation to work at the Kearney Police Department. He was even issued his dad’s old badge number at his swearing-in ceremony earlier this month.

Braylen’s dad, Derek, became a police officer in order to help people and give back to his community.

“My parents always taught us to give back to the community, to invest in people, and this was one of the many opportunities that allow you to invest back into people,” Derek said.

Derek joined KPD in 1998. He served as Kearney High School’s first school resource officer from 2007-13, and he is currently a lieutenant in charge of professional standards at KPD.

For as long as he can remember, Braylen had very little doubt that he would be anything but a police officer. He briefly considered engineering, but he settled on law enforcement shortly before he started college in 2018 at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.

Derek was a little more hesitant about having his oldest son follow his career path.

“I tried to talk him out of it for 17 years,” Derek said, noting a recent uptick in criticism of members of the profession.

However, when Derek saw how serious his son was about the profession, he chose to support his career aspirations.

“Finally, his senior year of high school, I realized I should probably start supporting this and supporting his desire, his goals and dreams. I switched completely from trying to discourage him from doing it to, ‘If you’re going to do this, I’m going to expose you to everything I can and teach you the right way to do it.’ And so, he really knew what he was getting into,” Derek explained.

Braylen participated in ride-alongs with different officers, and the father and son had in-depth conversations about law enforcement.

“They were all pretty informative and helpful and gave me a glimpse of what being a police officer actually is, not like what the movies portray,” Braylen said.

Braylen graduated from Kearney High School in 2018, and he majored in criminal justice at Cedarville University. Derek hoped his son would return to Kearney, but he wasn’t sure if it would ever happen.

“It was the answer to a lot of prayers and a dream,” Derek said. “We are very blessed in Kearney. We have tremendous support from our community, from our community leaders as well as the school systems, the hospitals, our city. ... All those people are very supportive of law enforcement, the police department and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.”

Although Derek was ecstatic about Braylen returning home, he ensured that Braylen earned his position at KPD. Braylen completed an internship with the department. Interns typically complete one project, but Derek made Braylen do two projects.

“I don’t want anybody to ever say that he got that job because of me, and just for him to always know he earned this job. I did nothing to influence any part of it. I stayed out of all the hiring. I stayed out of the evaluation process, and he earned his position. I’m extra proud of him for that. He endured some extra work,” Derek said.

Braylen was hired in March, he got married to his wife, Alyssa, over the summer and he began working at KPD in August. He completed a 16-week training academy this fall in Grand Island, and he was sworn-in as a KPD officer with his dad’s old badge number on Dec. 20.

“Normally that would not happen, but the way the timing worked out (the badge number) became available, and we took advantage of it,” Derek explained.

“It’s neat and special to have his old badge number and use that on the radio,” Braylen said.

Derek and Braylen haven’t worked directly together yet, but they have enjoyed being able to work in close proximity to each other.

“It’s fun being able to walk around at work and seeing your dad there, just in passing. It’s a neat opportunity,” Braylen said.

“For me to hear him on the radio, especially with my old badge number, it’s very neat. It makes me very proud of him for what he’s accomplished,” Derek added. “I’m excited for him and his career here.”