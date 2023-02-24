KEARNEY – The Kearney chapter of Royal Family KIDS Camp is hosting a game show night to raise money for local children in foster care.

There will be four teams competing for the Royal Family Feud champion title at Legacy on the Bricks in downtown Kearney. The showdown will be 6 p.m. March 4. Tickets are $25 per person or become an event sponsor by visiting www.eventcreate.com/e/royalfamilyfeud. Food will be available for purchase at the venue.

The team captains are community members from different walks of life who are champions of Royal Family KIDS and believe wholeheartedly in investing in children who come from hard places.

All money raised will allow kids who have experienced abuse, neglect and abandonment to attend a week of summer camp and year-round mentoring club. Join us for entertainment, laughter and bringing hope to suffering children.

Royal Family KIDS Camp fosters resilience, self-esteem, hope and positive memories. The camp curriculum and activities are woven through the modality of trust-based relational intervention to ensure our children are experiencing truly life-giving activities throughout the five-day experience. More information is available at www.kearneyrfk.org.