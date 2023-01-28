Faith, family help Kearney middle schooler fight cancer

KEARNEY – If anyone amongst Alexis Goodsell’s siblings had to get cancer, she’s glad it was her.

“I would hate to be in their shoes. I’d rather be the one with cancer than the one always worrying if they are going to be OK,” Alexis, who typically goes by her nickname of Lexi, said. “It’s a big burden for them to always be worrying about me, but I would rather have them do that than do this. It’s not a fun thing to go through.”

Finding the silver lining has become a common practice for Lexi and her family as the 13-year-old battles leukemia.

Rise & Grind fundraiser for Lexi Rise & Grind coffee shop in Gibbon will be hosting a fundraiser for Lexi and her family from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 12. The event will be held at the business, 712 Front St. in Gibbon. All proceeds from sales will go to Lexi and her family. For more information, call 308-216-1712.

Lexi’s fight against cancer

Lexi is a seventh grader at Sunrise Middle School in Kearney. She loves to run, and she was a member of the school’s cross-country team. She enjoys crafting, singing, dancing, volunteering at her church and being with her family, which consists of mom Bobbi Lyons; stepdad Lance Lyons; brother Brandon Goodsell, 16; and sister Avonlee Nemitz, 8.

Lexi had just begun her seventh-grade year in August at Sunrise Middle School, where she is a straight-A student. But 2022 had already proved to be a challenging year for her family.

In August, Avonlee’s father passed away in a trucking accident near Juniata. A little over a month later, Lance and Bobbi experienced their third pregnancy loss of a baby boy named Isaac. At the same time, Lexi had been unwell with strep throat. She had been on antibiotics and was on the mend. But on Oct. 7, her fever came back.

“That morning when we woke up, I did check her temp, and she had a fever of 103.5. So along with her stomach ache that she was having, her head hurting really badly and then that fever, I was kind of concerned. She had just gotten over being sick. It was like, ‘Are you sick again? What’s going on?’” Bobbi said.

Bobbi took Lexi to see Dr. Randall Goldfish at Kearney Regional Medical Center-Bryan Health in Kearney. He thought Lexi might have a strain of the flu. He ran blood and urine tests, and when he came back to go over the results with Bobbi, she knew there was something wrong.

“I’ve never had a doctor come in the room with the actual blood work to show me. So, I was kind of concerned about that at first. He started showing me the blood work. She had absolutely no white blood cell count whatsoever,” Bobbi said. “Zero.”

Lexi also had a low hemoglobin level, and Goldfish told Bobbi that he thought Lexi might have leukemia.

“He just looked right at me, and he said, ‘I’m not trying to alarm you in any way or worry you. I’m just trying to prepare you for what’s to come,’” Bobbi recalled.

Goldfish had Lexi transported by airplane that day to Omaha Children’s Hospital. After undergoing various testing, she was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Lexi spent the month of October in inpatient care at Children’s Hospital. In November, Lexi and Bobbi moved to the Carolyn Scott Rainbow House, an overnight guest house for families at the hospital, while she continued to be treated. She was able to return home in December. On Dec. 8, her cancer was determined to be in remission.

However, her battle hasn’t ended yet.

Lexi is currently in phase two of the five-phase treatment plan for her leukemia. She continues to undergo chemo treatments, which causes her to have low blood cell counts leading to multiple blood transfusions. Phase three will be an 84-day period. She will have three days of inpatient chemotherapy every two weeks in Omaha. The process of the treatments and preventative care is expected to last about two years, Bobbi said.

Faith and support

When Bobbi first learned of her daughter’s diagnosis, she immediately feared losing her little girl.

“When people in society today kind of think of cancer, they think of death right away. So, that was definitely a fear of mine for a while,” she said. “Then the more and more I learned about leukemia and the type that she has and what kind of treatments they have to offer us and how much of the success rate there is, at that point in our lives I just really had to place everything in God’s hands.”

The family’s faith in God has helped them keep a positive attitude during the most difficult times. Each day, Bobbi and Lexi talk about the “God finds” that have happened throughout the day. Whether it’s someone offering to bring them lunch or positive medical results, they are always looking for the ways God is working in their life, Bobbi said.

“Even though we are going through these trials and through all of our suffering with this whole situation, he has managed to continue to bless us. Being able to recognize that he is there with us, walking alongside us every step of the way has truly been a godsend,” Bobbi said.

Since Lexi’s diagnosis, the family has received an outpouring of support from Kearney eFree Church, Sunrise Middle School and the Kearney community. Kearney eFree helped the family financially while Bobbi stayed with Lexi in Omaha for two months, and they’ve provided emotional support as well. The Rev. Jordan Hinrichsen prayed with the family when they lost Isaac, and he’s visited and prayed for Lexi at the hospital.

“They’ve just done so many things for us, and it’s truly been amazing to see God work in our lives and create as much community and support as he has for us,” Bobbi said.

Friends and family have organized fundraisers and meal trains for the family throughout Lexi’s treatment. There have also been many simple, meaningful ways loved ones have shown their support. One of Lexi’s friends made her a blanket that her church prayed over, and the kids in the congregation sent her cards. When Lexi began to lose her hair, her family had a shaving party. Bobbi, Lance and Avonlee all chose to shave their head, but Brandon didn’t jump on board. At first.

“He felt bad that everybody else shaved their head, so for a Christmas present, on Christmas Eve after everybody else went to bed, he had my mom shave his head downstairs in the bathroom,” Lexi said.

On Christmas Day, Brandon wore a Santa Claus hat to hide his haircut until he jumped up to give Lexi her present.

“He goes to grab a present, and he sets the present on the ground and rips the hat off his head. I actually cried because he is obsessed with his hair. He loves his hair so much, and he still decided to shave it off, so I cried. He tried walking away and I was like, ‘No, no. Give me a hug,’” Lexi recalled.

Brandon and Avonlee initially took Lexi’s diagnosis pretty hard, Bobbi said. When visiting his sister in the hospital, Brandon would often be wary of the hospital surroundings.

“When they would visit me, my brother would always stand in the background and stare wide-eyed,” Lexi said. “When we were in the Rainbow House, we FaceTimed them every single night to say goodnight, and I could tell he had no clue what to say, and he was just like really in shock. When I was able to go back home, he did get better.”

After a few weeks, Brandon and Avonlee adapted to Lexi’s diagnosis and were eager to help their mom with their sister’s care. Bobbi gives an enormous amount of credit to the Children’s Hospital and Kearney Cancer Center for the support and outreach they have provided their family.

“The support that they give you there is just, it’s constant. These people that work at the Children’s Hospital are always following up with you. They’re always coming to visit you. They’re always coming to see how you’re doing,” Bobbi said. “They create a circle around you of hope to help you push through this emotionally. So that’s been a huge blessing that they can provide that kind of care for kiddos and for their parents.”

Since being diagnosed, Lexi has been working remotely on her schoolwork, and she may be able to go back to in-person school later this spring if she is doing well after phase 3 of treatments. Once she is done with her cancer treatments, Bobbi has promised Lexi to get her hair professionally dyed. They also want to plan a family trip to Great Wolf Lodge, an indoor water park, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The support from their community and their faith in God has helped the family stay positive and make it through the past year.

“It’s something that you didn’t plan for, but maybe something that was God’s plan, and he’s carrying out your testimony. He’s carrying out your plan that He has for you. So just being able to recognize that and move forward every day knowing that he’s preparing you for things and he’s making that way for you, I think that’s been our whole family’s motivation throughout this whole thing,” Bobbi said.