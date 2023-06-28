GRAND ISLAND — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability’s 2023 landlord/tenant cash rent workshop for landowners and operators will be held in Grand Island on Aug. 9. It will run from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the office of Nebraska Extension in Hall County at 3180 W. Highway 34.

The workshop will cover current Nebraska cash rental rates and land values, best practices for agricultural leases and other contract considerations. The meeting will also include information about farm succession and transition planning and offer an opportunity for those in attendance to have their leasing questions answered.

Jim Jansen, an agricultural economist, and Allan Vyhnalek, extension educator emeritus, will lead the presentation.

A meal will be included, sponsored by NextAg Appraisal & Realty.

The meeting is free to attend, but registration is required by Aug. 7 by calling Nebraska Extension in Hall County at 308-385-5088.

More information about cash rental rates, leasing, and farm and ranch transition can be found on the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website, https://cap.unl.edu.