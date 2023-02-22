Did you know? with Rowe

Q: When is the best time to see the largest concentration of cranes?

A: There are a lot of variables influencing the best time to see them. What most people mean when they are asking this question is when will the most birds be there and the short answer is we do not know the peak viewing times until the number of cranes in the valley lowers. The largest concentration of Sandhill cranes typically occurs within the last two weeks of March. Don’t let that limit your trip. A crane tour experience is much more than the number of cranes. Everyone will have a favorite time, but no one can predict exactly which dates to choose.

Q: When will the cranes be here?

A: We use the Sandhill crane historical uses data to predict crane arrivals and departures. Typically, the cranes arrive around Valentine's Day and leave on April 15, although there has been some variance from those dates in recent years. Early March will usually give a person more of a mix of waterfowl and cranes on the river, along with bald eagles which tend to follow the waterfowl migration. Early April is often overlooked, but this time can often provide some of the best viewing as the birds are fat and happy and it's often apparent in their behavior. Early to mid-April is also the best time to try and catch a glimpse of whooping cranes as they migrate through the state.

Q: Will I be sure to see the cranes?

A: We recommend using this information to decide the best time for a visit. And even with all this info, we can’t control the weather, the cranes or the eagle that flushes all the birds at once. We don’t know the exact location where cranes will roost for the night. Every crane viewing experience is unique and visitors should embrace the moment. They are in for a wild and unforgettable experience. Sit back and enjoy the ride.