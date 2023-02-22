GIBBON – Anne Troyer, senior coordinator/outreach at Rowe Sanctuary, understands that Sandhill cranes come and go as they please. They don’t “perform” on cue for bird lovers who gather in Central Nebraska from across the nation and world.
“They’re wild animals; it’s not guaranteed,” she said of the often-spectacular liftoffs in the mornings along the Platte River. “Many people travel long distances to see the cranes – and you can’t see this anywhere else – but some days they land farther down the river, or they leave in small groups. But when they do exactly what you’re hoping they do and liftoff all at once, it feels so wonderful.”
Waiting in the darkness for the birds to liftoff from the safety of the river gives viewers a chance to witness the lives of the cranes, to get in sync with their time frame.
“It’s a varied experience,” Troyer noted. “If the cranes don’t all lift off at the same time, you might get to see some other behaviors of the family groups or the mating rituals of individual cranes.”
As crane season begins, opportunities to see the cranes – and learn about them – abounds in central Nebraska. Rowe Sanctuary and the Crane Trust offer in-person viewing, virtual tours, experiences in blinds along the river, overnight stays and photography packages to help people better understand the natural habitat in Central Nebraska.
“Every day is unique and different,” Troyer said.
Bill Taddicken, director of Rowe Sanctuary, pointed out that for the first time in several years, the staff expects a “normal” crane season.
“We’ll be running our blinds full steam ahead this year, the first time in three years that we’ll have everything open,” he said. “If people have not been to the new discovery stations, there is a heated warming room in the back of each one, something that helps people get comfortable if they get too cold in the blinds. That’s new. And our volunteers are coming back in force, and that’s always very helpful. I think everybody is very excited about a normal year.”
The speakers’ series at Rowe and Crane Trust serves an additional purpose.
“It gives people an opportunity to learn more about cranes, about the kind of conservation work that is happening on the river – and maybe even the kind of work happening along the river in Colorado and Wyoming,” Taddicken said. “It gives people something to do in the afternoon that is additive to their crane experiences. It helps them appreciate it more.”
One of the highlights includes conservation photographer Michael Forsberg, who will talk about his work on the Platte Basin Timelapse Project at 2 p.m. March 4 at the Crane Trust near Wood River.
Rowe Sanctuary offers a daily workshop on crane behaviors at 2:30 p.m. from March 4 to April 8. Troyer suggests signing up for the workshops ahead of time because the classes usually reach capacity.
“These classes, workshops and events help to broaden the experience of people who come to visit,” she said. “It broadens the message of the Sandhill cranes and the ecotourism of the area.”
Troyer remembered the final day of the tours in 2022 as one of her favorite times.
“The birds were doing everything perfectly and just showing off,” she said. “There were multiple, large liftoffs several times. They came back down and some of the birds lingered, and they were very active, dancing and interacting with each other. It was like all the things that people want to see, happening at once. It was a testament to the entire season.”