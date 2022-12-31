Ex-speakers Hadley, Adams warn about weakening Unicameral

LINCOLN — Two former Speakers of the Nebraska Legislature — Galen Hadley of Kearney and Greg Adams of York — are sounding the alarm that the nonpartisan tradition of the nation’s only one-house Legislature is being threatened. According to news reports, when the Legislature convenes next week, there will be an effort to end secret ballot voting for leadership positions.

“The nonpartisan structure of our Legislature has been the pride of Nebraskans since 1937,” said Hadley, who succeeded Adams and served as speaker from 2015 to 2017.

Adams was speaker from 2013 to 2015.

“Nonpartisanship makes the senators more equal and independent,” Hadley said. “Instead of party leaders having the only meaningful voices in the body, all senators contribute their own strengths and experience to policy making. Lobbyists must work to persuade each senator, not simply the few party bosses who will then tell their members how to vote,” Hadley said.

“Electing leadership positions for speaker and committee chairs using a private ballot allows senators the autonomy to vote for leaders they believe are most qualified to serve in those roles rather than who is most politically powerful,” Adams said. “Otherwise, senators might be pressured to vote for a senator simply because they belong to the same political party.”

Adams continued: “With only 49 members in the body, this preserves relationships so senators can work together and have a productive session.”

“Returning senators demonstrate their statesmanship and commitment to Nebraska when they safeguard the rules that safeguard this unique institution,” Hadley said.

“And newly elected senators should resist outside pressures to change these rules before they even experience serving in the Legislature. It’s unwise to change the longstanding and well considered rules of a branch of government before they can see for themselves why the rules exist,” Hadley said

“I’m concerned that a fight over the rules could also delay other agenda items the Legislature has scheduled for the start of the session, including the leadership elections themselves,” Hadley said.

“The road map we follow is an attempt to take partisanship out of the system,” Adams said. “Political parties get in the way of truly representing the will of the people. All senators, regardless of party, can represent their constituents equally.”