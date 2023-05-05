KEARNEY — The Ernest Grundy Tennis Center will be celebrating its one-year anniversary on Sunday. From 1-8 p.m. there will be no charge to come in and reserve a court.

This includes free ball machine use if it is available. Reservations can also be made for free on the Court Reserve app, online at www.ErnestGrundyTennisCenter.com, by calling the tennis center at 233-3864 or by stopping by the center.

At 3 p.m. there will be a mini tennis tournament with prizes and giveaways. No pre-registration is required for the tournament.