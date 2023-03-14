LINCOLN – Between Feb. 1 and March 7, Nebraska high school students competed around the state during regional Envirothon competitions, demonstrating knowledge of natural resources by identifying trees and animal tracks, calculating the number of steers on rangeland, and determining soil structure.

The winning teams from each Envirothon region as well as eight wildcards – selected based on their competition scores – qualify to compete at state. Eighty-six teams competed this year. The Mid-Plains winner is Dawson County Envirothon Club. Loup City Team 1 is a wild card.

Traditionally, Nebraska’s six regional Envirothon competitions are hosted in conjunction with district agriculture education contests. High school students compete on five-member teams in seven environmental areas, including soils, aquatics, forestry, wildlife, range, policy and a current environmental issue.

Qualifying teams will compete at the State Envirothon April 26 at Cedar Point Biological Station near Ogallala. During the state competition, teams compete in hands-on environmental testing stations and prepare and deliver an oral problem-solving presentation focusing on “Adapting to a Changing Climate.”

The Nebraska Association of Resources Districts Foundation awards cash prizes to the top three teams at the state competition. First place will receive $1,500, second place will receive $1,000 and third place will receive $500. Find more information about the Nebraska Envirothon at www.nrdnet.org/nebraska-envirothon.