LINCOLN — The artwork of 13 Nebraska students, including a drawing by ninth-grader Eleanore Walters of Eustis-Farnam High School, will be featured in the 2024 “Nebraska: Don’t Waste It!” environmental calendar.

The statewide contest is sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and focuses on the importance of waste reduction, recycling and litter cleanup.

The students whose submissions were selected for the 2024 calendar were invited to a ceremony at the State Capitol on Thursday and were honored by Gov. Jim Pillen and NDEE Director Jim Macy.

Each month, the calendar features one of the 12 winning environmental posters. A 13th winner’s artwork provides the cover for the calendar.

The entry featured on the cover was submitted by Eleanore Walters, a ninth-grade student from Eustis-Farnam Public Schools in Eustis.

The other 12 winners who are featured in the calendar are:

Liam McColloch, a fifth-grader from Garden County Schools, Oshkosh.

Lynae Shonka, a kindergartener from Fisher’s-Schuyler Community Schools.

Jacki Koch, a fourth-grader from Eustis-Farnam.

Kiersten Hans, a sixth-grader from Wynot Public Schools.

Gabriel Lobato, a first-grader from Fisher’s–Schuyler Community Schools.

Daisy D’Agosto, a third-grader from St. Patrick Catholic School, Elkhorn.

Kassi Knael, a seventh-grader from Humboldt Table Rock Steinauer Public Schools, Humboldt.

Elizabeth McNeely, a seventh-grader from Nebraska City Middle School.

Ashtyn Quast, a seventh-grader from High Plains Community Schools, Clarks.

Flora Dalton, a 10th-grader from Aquinas Catholic Middle/High School, David City.

Chloe Shupp, an eighth-grader from Humboldt Table Rock Steinauer Public Schools, Humboldt.

Nayeli Barraza, a 12th-grader student from Gering High School.

“As in previous years, we received hundreds of entries from talented artists across the state, making it tough for our judges to choose only 13,” Macy said. “It is our hope that selections for the 2024 calendar convey the important message of protecting the environment in unique and varied ways.”