Writing a salve for author Katherine Wielechowski

KEARNEY — When COVID-19 affected our society, Katherine Wielechowski dealt with the changes in a way familiar to most writers — she started writing about it.

She creates character-driven dialogue, heavy, romantic/fantasy stories laced with lots of humor and action. One of her most recent books, “Quarantine Monster Shorts,” relates the activities of the monsters while humans remained locked up in fear.

“Most of the stories are pretty funny, lighthearted and silly,” she said of the book. “A couple of them deal the death. Writing the stories was how I coped with being in lockdown last year. The stories run the gamut of emotions that almost everybody was feeling at the time.”

Wielechowski notes in the preface: “To any monster who is upset by their representation, I feel like the fact that people don’t believe you’re real should be more upsetting than anything I wrote. Get your priorities straight.”

“This is definitely fiction,” she said. “The majority of them are short stories and a few of them you would classify as fan fiction because they are shorter than 1,000 words. I had one story in there called ‘Ghost in the Zoom’ where a teacher is trying to teach on Zoom and a ghost keeps messing with her computer.”

Wielechowski asked a teacher friend to beta-read the story.

“He said to me, ‘This was too close to home,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, Jim,’” Wielechowski said.

The author considers this type of writing, in response to societal stress, as an offshoot of her normal work.

“It portrayed the emotions I felt as I lived by myself, with my cat, all year,” she said. “I was far away from family and I got sick so I had to deal with that all on my own. Normally writing is more of an escape for me. I don’t really put how I’m feeling in my books. It’s more about how I wish I was feeling.”

Wielechowski grew up in Shelby, a small town about 10 miles south of Columbus. She studied at the University of South Dakota where she majored in history and English. For nine years she lived in Kearney. Wielechowski currently lives in Lincoln.

In 2015 Wielechowski joined the Nebraska Writers Guild where she has taught classes on building fantasy worlds and using weapons in fiction.

When it comes to creating a story, the author looks for several things.

“I want really great characters,” she said. “I like reading and writing character-driven stories. Dialogue is a strength of mine so that really helps with character-driven stories. That’s what I start with. I want my main character to be somebody who is likable with all of their flaws and imperfections, not the ‘golden child’ or the ‘chosen one’ like you see a lot.”

With a goal of writing short fiction, Wielechowski understands the need to compact the story.

“The important thing about a short story is that you tell about one event — and then it’s over,” she said. “A really good short story writer can give you all of the character aspects, set up the background, give you the climax and the resolution, all in a few thousand words. A novelist has to give you many story lines and many climaxes and resolutions and lots of characters.”

Wielechowski writes both long-form fiction and short stories.

“They both appeal to me,” she said. “It’s just easier for me to write a short story since I tend to have a short attention span. I’ll start a novel, get 20,000 to 50,000 words into it and then I get distracted by this other really great story idea that I have. That’s so common with writers.”

Creating a short story can be accomplished in two or three writing sessions.

“I just recently got into short stories,” Wielechowski said. “I was first and foremost a novel writer, but then I went, ‘This is really hard. And there’s this really great other thing that I can do, too.’”

When it comes to economy of words — something that defines a short short — Wielechowski admits that she can use an abundance of words.

“I am traditionally very wordy,” she admitted. “I hated getting the 100-word-essay assignments in school because I would stop at 250 and try to figure out how to cut it. So that’s something I’ve really learned how to do; how to get the point across and not get distracted by all of the little stuff going on with the side characters. I needed to really focus on the story that I’m telling now, versus the stories I could tell all over the place, turning it into a tree with all the different branches.”

Wielechowski writes stories she would want to read.

“The problem is that I don’t focus enough on my audience, which is a big no-no,” she said. “I get told that at pretty much every writing conference and in every writer’s advice article I read. Focus on your audience, figure out who your audience is. Well, to me, my audience is all 20 to 30-something nerdy women — or nerdy men. I like to think that I write for everybody, but I know I don’t.”