World Theatre perfect place to stage frightful ‘Woman in Black’

Mallatratt, the playwright, adapted “Woman in Black” in 1987, based on the book with the same title written by English author Susan Hill four years earlier. The show premiered in London’s West End in 1989 and is one of the longest running non-musical productions in West End history.

“I saw the West End production years and years ago in London,” Boesen said. “It was a theater much like The World Theatre. It puts you ‘in the show’ more than if you were doing it in a more modern theater ...”

“ ... or in a movie theater or on an electronic screen in your living room,” Barth interjected.

The power of experiencing “Woman in Black” comes from allowing the imagination of the audience to add an additional dimension to the play.

“This show is stealthy in how it hits the audience,” Boesen said. “It starts out with just two guys on stage and I’m reading from a manuscript. And it’s like, how is this going to be scary? As the play moves on and we use our imagination — and the imagination of the audience — we bring it to life.”

For Barth, the unexpected elements of the play adds a frightful element.