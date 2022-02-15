Vaguely familiar yet different music, andPlay performs as part of the UNK New Music Series

KEARNEY — Maya Bennardo and Hannah Levinson consider silence as an important element of their performance.
“Silence has so many functions,” Bennardo said in an interview while on tour in Texas. “It either makes you contemplate the sound you just heard or you can sit in the silence and just enjoy that. There are so many different ways of listening to silence.”
The two musicians perform under the name andPlay. Their tour will take them through Kearney on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. concert at the Fine Arts Recital Hall as part of the UNK New Music Series. Admission to the event is free.
andPlay will perform a concert called “Translucent Harmonies” featuring a 35-minute piece, “Vid stenmuren blir tanken blomma,” by Swedish composer Kristofer Svenssonby and a 25-minute work by Catherine Lamb, “Prisma Interius VIII.” Both pieces of music use “just intonation,” a system of tuning that uses different additions and subtractions of pure natural thirds and fifths of the musical scale. The result is music that sounds vaguely familiar yet different in an interesting way.
The concert features an hour of what Bennardo calls, “a mircotonal, justly tuned, sound world.”
Levinson noted that the music allows for close listening.
“The first piece uses a lot of silence and soft textures and cords,” she said. “The second piece is very meditative with long, almost chant-like melodies. The entire program draws the listener into a very contemplative state where you’re really able to take in how the music sounds in the room and what’s happening around you.”
For Bennardo, the periods of silence give the pieces a compelling quality.
“I really like that both pieces are punctuated by silence,” she said. “There are long, contemplative chant-like melodies in Cat Lamb’s piece but there are also silences at the end of each of the chants. That punctuation really ties it all together.”
Both performers agree that the music creates a space for audience members to slow down, take a step out of daily activities and participate in active listening.
“Another function of silence is that it disrupts our understanding of time,” Levinson said. “In both pieces there are these silences of different lengths. Some of them are determined but others are variable depending on what we feel the phrase needs to kind of ‘settle’ or prepare for the next phrase. We were talking about this concert being a contemplative escape; I think the use of silence breaks down our usual focus on time and moving forward. It gives us a chance to pause.”
Bennardo and Levinson take their cues for the silence from the composers of the music. They both acknowledge an understanding of when to start the music again.
“The composers have encouraged us to be OK with waiting until we feel ready to move on,” Bennardo said. “It’s an amazing thing, as a performer, to wait until that moment when you know its time, you know it’s time to play, to go on to the next phrase — and allowing yourself to slow down into that is very fulfilling and beautiful.”
As for creating an uncomfortable silence, she hopes the silences will give audience members a self awareness that works in a calming and reflective way.
“Instead of making you feel conscious, it makes the listener feel a calm silence, being comfortable with the silences in conversation,” Bennardo said.
Levinson added, “This can be a very different listening experience for audience members who are often experiencing the anticipation of the ‘next thing’ or just want to know what’s coming next and when. What we especially like about these two pieces is that they are long enough that the audience can settle into them. Even if the first couple minutes or first five minutes feel a little uncomfortable, hopefully after everyone has immersed themselves into the sound world, the comfort with it will continue to grow.”
Based in New York City, Levinson and Bennardo began performing together as andPlay a decade ago. The name came from a concert where Bennardo performed with an ensemble where all the musicians wore headphones.
“Every time it was my turn to play, a little voice came over the headphones that said, ‘And play, and play,’” she said. “Everyone in the ensemble had this going on, but at different times.”
The phrase came up while brainstorming for a name of the duo.
“We ended up liking it,” Bennardo said.
For audience members interested in attending the concert, Levinson encourages them to come with an open mind — and a sense of play.
“They should bring a willingness to listen and experience what’s being presented,” she said. “I think a lot of time people get nervous around contemporary music, especially if they can’t recognize a melody or something. I hope they will just try to appreciate the sounds they are hearing and take it out of the experience.”