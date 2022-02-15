Vaguely familiar yet different music, andPlay performs as part of the UNK New Music Series

Bennardo and Levinson take their cues for the silence from the composers of the music. They both acknowledge an understanding of when to start the music again.

“The composers have encouraged us to be OK with waiting until we feel ready to move on,” Bennardo said. “It’s an amazing thing, as a performer, to wait until that moment when you know its time, you know it’s time to play, to go on to the next phrase — and allowing yourself to slow down into that is very fulfilling and beautiful.”

As for creating an uncomfortable silence, she hopes the silences will give audience members a self awareness that works in a calming and reflective way.

“Instead of making you feel conscious, it makes the listener feel a calm silence, being comfortable with the silences in conversation,” Bennardo said.