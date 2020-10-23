UNK's 'Old Maid' radio opera performance is old-time entertainment

KEARNEY — Audiences first heard “The Old Maid and the Thief” as a radio broadcast in 1939.
“It was broadcast from the NBC studios in New York,” said Anne Foradori. “It was written specifically for a radio broadcast. We’ve truncated some of the non-singing music because most audiences don’t need to sit through five minutes without singing. It’s just not that compelling.”
To help audiences better understand the plot, Foradori added some text to the narrator.
“That way the radio audience will get a better idea of what’s going on,” she noted.
Foradori, the musical director of the UNK Opera Workshop, selected “The Old Maid and the Thief,” written by Giancarlo Menotti, for production because it fits nicely into a virtual performance. Audiences can listen to the one-act opera during a live radio broadcast at 2 p.m. Nov. 1 on KLPR-FM, 91.1. The production, featuring a cast of University of Nebraska at Kearney students, also will be livestreamed at UNK.edu/music.
“We are really happy to have this partnership with the university radio station,” Foradori said. “Ford Clark, the manager of the station, has been great to work with on this project.”
The plot revolves around Miss Todd, an “old maid,” who lives in a modest but comfortable home with her maid and living companion, Laetitia. She is visited frequently by her nosy neighbor, Miss Pinkerton, who fills Miss Todd in on all the gossip in town. It is revealed early on that they have both suffered heartbreak by men in their early lives and are now living their “golden years” as spinsters.
Their lives become upended by the appearance of a young man who comes knocking at their back door seeking a handout. They soon learn that an escaped criminal has been seen in town. The women suspect the young man and the plot begins to twist around the facts — and misgivings of the characters.
The composer called the work “a grotesque opera in 14 scenes.”
“Performing opera in the time of COVID has presented numerous challenges for singers, from shorter masked rehearsals to sessions in quarantine,” said Foradori. “The students have really risen to the occasion in their dedication and flexibility. ‘The Old Maid and the Thief’ has provided the perfect vehicle of a delightful work for a radio and livestream audience.”
Janice Fronczak, director of the opera and professor of theater at UNK, said of the opera, “How do you make an opera accessible in these social isolation times? Why, you frame it within a 1930’s radio show, then stream it. So, the musical director and I got to work. We bumped up the one non-singing role of the station manager/announcer, added in two original commercials (written by a playwriting student) and, of course, interjected a foley (sound effects) artist.”
The pandemic restrictions encouraged the production team to problem-solve in some unique ways.
“I think the combination of what Janice has done with the staging and having sound effects will help give a contemporary reading on this old classic,” Foradori said. “We’re certainly not the first to reproduce ‘The Old Maid and the Thief’ as a radio broadcast, but in this time of COVID, we’ve had to make artistic choices based on the integrity of the work and safety of the performers.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!