UNK's 'Old Maid' radio opera performance is old-time entertainment

Their lives become upended by the appearance of a young man who comes knocking at their back door seeking a handout. They soon learn that an escaped criminal has been seen in town. The women suspect the young man and the plot begins to twist around the facts — and misgivings of the characters.

The composer called the work “a grotesque opera in 14 scenes.”

“Performing opera in the time of COVID has presented numerous challenges for singers, from shorter masked rehearsals to sessions in quarantine,” said Foradori. “The students have really risen to the occasion in their dedication and flexibility. ‘The Old Maid and the Thief’ has provided the perfect vehicle of a delightful work for a radio and livestream audience.”

Janice Fronczak, director of the opera and professor of theater at UNK, said of the opera, “How do you make an opera accessible in these social isolation times? Why, you frame it within a 1930’s radio show, then stream it. So, the musical director and I got to work. We bumped up the one non-singing role of the station manager/announcer, added in two original commercials (written by a playwriting student) and, of course, interjected a foley (sound effects) artist.”

The pandemic restrictions encouraged the production team to problem-solve in some unique ways.