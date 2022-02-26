UNK theater tells true story of astronomer against the odds

KEARNEY — Director Janice Fronczak recognizes that artists and scientists often try to solve the same problems.

“Scientists do it through the framework of science and math and data — very cognitive and head-centered,” she said. “Artists solve problems, yes cognitively, but with a lot of imagination — and a lot of heart. We’re both trying to solve problems, but we just do it differently. When the two come together, it’s magic. And that’s why I think this play is so magical.”

Both artists and scientists use creativity to explore the world, Fronczak believes. Through storytelling on stage, she views plays such as “Silent Sky” as a way to bridge both approaches to achieve understanding.

“The year is 1900,” Fronczak said of the setting of the play. “A young woman named Henrietta Leavitt is pulled to study the stars. She gets a job at Harvard as a computer — they were called human computers. The women were not allowed to touch the telescope, but they were allowed to do all the computation and the data.”

“Because of her discoveries, it opened the doors for all these other astronomers to make advances,” Fronczak said. “She helped us discover where we are in the universe and because of her discovery, it helped us understand that there are many, many other galaxies in the universe.”

University Theatre at Kearney will present “Silent Sky,” directed by Fronczak, March 2-6 at the Miriam Drake Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. General admission tickets are $10.

Fronczak understands that the play speaks to the larger issue of underestimating the value of an individual.

“Gender bias should have no part in science. Don’t underestimate someone’s ability just because she is a woman,” Fronczak said. “She was not allowed to even touch that telescope until later. She was offered the Nobel Prize but by then she was dying of some kind of cancer.”

Fronczak believes that the lessons of “Silent Sky” need to be learned today as well as 120 years ago.

“Gender, race, social standing, background — I think we’re still learning that lesson,” she said. “Members of the science world, if they’ve been published, they often dig their heels in and don’t want to have some up-start come and challenge them. And Henrietta Leavitt was challenging them on all kinds of things.”

Fronczak originally planned to direct “Silent Sky” two years ago.

“I had cast the show, we had our first read through and then everything shut down because of the pandemic,” she said.

Two years later, Fronczak picked up from where she had left the production in 2020 with the set and costumes designed. All she needed to do was recast the roles in the play.

“I was very lucky to have Brittney Kouma, who was a freshman two years ago and is now a junior, back in the show,” Fronczak said. “I said to her, ‘You were great then, you’re great now. Would you keep the role of Margaret?’ That’s Henrietta’s made-up sister. All the other parts are recast.”

Much of the story follows a chronological timeline except for places where the audience experiences Henrietta’s inner thoughts.

“To make it theatrical, there’s a love interest,” Fronczak said. “Peter Shaw, who is a scientist, didn’t respect her at first but eventually not only does he grow to respect how talented and brilliant Henrietta is, he also falls in love with her. We don’t know if any of that is true or not.”

Because of the shift from realism to the inner thoughts of Henrietta, Fronczak wanted a set that reflected that change.

“It’s not a realistic set,” she said. “I had to figure out where all the entrances and exits would be, by trial and error. I had to figure out where the telescope is located, the one the characters keep talking about. And I had to figure out how to direct the actors realistically and stage these fantasy parts. You’re in a realistic set and then, all of the sudden, the next scene is in her mind.”

Beyond the scientific rigors of the story, the director sees a sense of magic.

“There are a lot of scientific terms in the story,” Fronczak said. “It was kind of hard for all of us to understand how Henrietta realized what she learned. In that sense it’s magical. The writing is beautiful. It’s done with a lot of respect, but there’s a lot of magic in it when you get enveloped in this character’s discovery. As she’s making these discoveries, she’s becoming her own person in a very male world. She is basically a genius.”