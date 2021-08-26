United by Culture livestreams music, interviews, videos Saturday to show what city is really like

LEXINGTON — Christopher Cox, director of United by Culture of Lexington, hopes that audiences who watch the presentation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday will learn how all of the different cultures and ethnic backgrounds of the city mix.

“We hope that people will experience what Lexington is really like, including the beauty that it holds,” he said. “All the backgrounds mix into such a beautiful, eclectic experience when you live here.”

The event, United by Culture Festival, livestreamed on Facebook, will include interviews with business owners, artists and organizations in Lexington.

“We have interviews with a Vietnamese restaurant owner, interviews with Mexican business owners and an interview with a young high school student who started a business,” Cox said. “We also have prerecorded talent acts including musicians and singers. It shows how they all blend together in the town of Lexington.”

To access the free festival, search for United by Culture on Facebook.

Cox plans to feature a live host who will introduce the prerecorded videos. For anyone unable to watch the livestream, the festival will be recorded so it can be viewed after the initial airing on Saturday.