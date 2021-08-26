United by Culture livestreams music, interviews, videos Saturday to show what city is really like

LEXINGTON — Christopher Cox, director of United by Culture of Lexington, hopes that audiences who watch the presentation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday will learn how all of the different cultures and ethnic backgrounds of the city mix.
“We hope that people will experience what Lexington is really like, including the beauty that it holds,” he said. “All the backgrounds mix into such a beautiful, eclectic experience when you live here.”
The event, United by Culture Festival, livestreamed on Facebook, will include interviews with business owners, artists and organizations in Lexington.
“We have interviews with a Vietnamese restaurant owner, interviews with Mexican business owners and an interview with a young high school student who started a business,” Cox said. “We also have prerecorded talent acts including musicians and singers. It shows how they all blend together in the town of Lexington.”
To access the free festival, search for United by Culture on Facebook.
Cox plans to feature a live host who will introduce the prerecorded videos. For anyone unable to watch the livestream, the festival will be recorded so it can be viewed after the initial airing on Saturday.
“We will be trying to interact with our viewers,” he said. “We have some giveaways planned, things like a Nintendo Switch, bikes and electric scooters. We’ll be giving them away during the prerecorded documentaries and the performances of the musical guests.”
United by Culture Festival received support from the Lexington Community Foundation, Humanities Nebraska and the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce.
Organizers of the festival understand the need to highlight other cultures in rural Nebraska.
“Changing the narrative is important,” Cox said. “I think a lot of people who think of Nebraska only think of it in terms of strictly populated by Caucasians. It’s so much more than that. There are so many different ethnicities and cultures and backgrounds that populate these small and big towns in Nebraska.”
Cox believes that changing the narrative will help emphasize the beauty of the cultures.
“It’s important to understand that every culture and background has so much beauty within it,” he said. “We can learn from one another and share with each other. It’s a great experience.”
Those experiences contribute to the richness of a state like Nebraska.
“To talk to someone from a different country allows you to learn about their background, about their music or dances,” Cox said. “We can learn about their history and better understand how that weaves into the history of Nebraska. It just becomes part of Nebraska.”