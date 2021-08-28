 Skip to main content
Two class rock shows planned in September at Holdrege's Tassel Performing Arts Center
Two class rock shows planned in September at Holdrege's Tassel Performing Arts Center

The Beach Boys

Sept. 26 — The music of The Beach Boys finds new life with the band, Sail On. The group performs hits like “Surfer Girl,” “409,” “I Get Around” and “Little Deuce Coupe.”

 The Tassel, courtesy

HOLDREGE — The Tassel Performing Arts Center Executive Director Pat Underwood plans to welcome audiences back to the venue with a season filled with music, starting with two classic rock shows in September.

An American Prayer, a Doors tribute band, will bring all the excitement of a ’60s concert to the stage, re-creating classic songs like “Riders on the Storm,” “L.A. Woman,” “Light My Fire” and “People Are Strange.” Also in September, Sail On, a quintet of musicians, will perform the hits of The Beach Boys.

Season tickets for The Tassel are now on sale. The season features eight performances ranging from pop to classical to Cajun to eclectic.

BeauSoleil

Nov. 5 — BeauSoleil performs traditional and original Cajun music. The band has released 25 albums since its founding in 1975.

Grammy Award-winning band, BeauSoleil, featuring founder Michael Doucet,will perform on Nov. 5. The group, formed in 1975, performs traditional and original music rooted in the folk tunes of the Cajuns and Creoles of Louisiana.

Stepping away from the musical format, ventriloquist Todd Oliver will perform with Irving the Talking Dog on March 11. Oliver covers situational and contemporary humor that leaves audiences wondering, how can a dog say such funny things?

collectif9

April 9 — collectif9 explores new repertoire and new artistic partnerships, performing classical and contemporary music. The group combines the power of an orchestra with the agility of a chamber ensemble. collectif9 has worked with composers Gabriel Prokofiev, Myriam Boucher and Pierre-Luc Lecours.

For season ticket prices and more information visit TheTassel.org or call 308-995-2717.

The 2021-22 season

Sept. 9 — “An American Prayer,” a concert featuring the music of The Doors

Sept. 26 — “Sail On – The Beach Boys Tribute”

Nov. 5 — BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, performing Cajun and zydeco music

Dec. 4 — “Vieness Piano Duo – Holiday Celebration” piano-four-hands with Eva Schamkell and Vijay Venkatesh

Jan. 7 — Acoustic Eidolon

Feb. 8 — Rachel Barton Pine, violin

March 11 — “Funniest Night” with Todd Oliver, ventriloquist

April 9 — collectif9

