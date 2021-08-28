Two class rock shows planned in September at Holdrege's Tassel Performing Arts Center

HOLDREGE — The Tassel Performing Arts Center Executive Director Pat Underwood plans to welcome audiences back to the venue with a season filled with music, starting with two classic rock shows in September.

An American Prayer, a Doors tribute band, will bring all the excitement of a ’60s concert to the stage, re-creating classic songs like “Riders on the Storm,” “L.A. Woman,” “Light My Fire” and “People Are Strange.” Also in September, Sail On, a quintet of musicians, will perform the hits of The Beach Boys.

Season tickets for The Tassel are now on sale. The season features eight performances ranging from pop to classical to Cajun to eclectic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Grammy Award-winning band, BeauSoleil, featuring founder Michael Doucet,will perform on Nov. 5. The group, formed in 1975, performs traditional and original music rooted in the folk tunes of the Cajuns and Creoles of Louisiana.

Stepping away from the musical format, ventriloquist Todd Oliver will perform with Irving the Talking Dog on March 11. Oliver covers situational and contemporary humor that leaves audiences wondering, how can a dog say such funny things?

For season ticket prices and more information visit TheTassel.org or call 308-995-2717.