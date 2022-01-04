TUSK concert at the Merryman Performing Arts Center postponed

KEARNEY — The Merryman Performing Arts Center has postponed the TUSK concert scheduled for Thursday due to possible COVID exposure. Also, the band’s performances last weekend were affected by Colorado wildfires.
A new concert date will be announced shortly. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.
Visit merrymancenter.org for additional information.
