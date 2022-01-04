 Skip to main content
TUSK concert at the Merryman Performing Arts Center postponed
TUSK concert at the Merryman Performing Arts Center postponed

Tusk

Note for note — with an occasional personal flair — Tusk plays the music of Fleetwood Mac, focusing on the years when Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham joined the band. “They brought a little more pop sensibility to the band,” said Kim Williams, a member of Tusk. The group will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $30.

KEARNEY — The Merryman Performing Arts Center has postponed the TUSK concert scheduled for Thursday due to possible COVID exposure. Also, the band’s performances last weekend were affected by Colorado wildfires.

A new concert date will be announced shortly. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.

Visit merrymancenter.org for additional information.

