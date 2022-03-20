Trouble follows main character in former Nebraska resident Ladette Randolph’s ‘Private Way’

Vivi Marx decides to cut her cord with the internet and take her life offline for a year after suffering abuse from cyberbullies in the new novel, “Private Way,” by author Ladette Randolph, a former Nebraska resident.

The year is 2015. Vivi flees from southern California to the one place she felt safe as a child — with her grandmother in Lincoln.

Never mind that her grandmother is long dead and Vivi doesn’t know anyone else in the state of Nebraska.

Even before she meets her new neighbors on Fieldcrest Drive, Vivi knows she’s made a terrible mistake, but every plan she makes to leave is foiled. Despite her efforts to outrun it, trouble follows her to Nebraska, just not in the ways she’d feared. With the help of her neighbors, Willa Cather’s novels, and her own imagination, Vivi finds something she hadn’t known she was searching for.

Published this month by the University of Nebraska Press as part of it’s Flyover Fiction Series, “Private Way” has received praise from a variety of sources.

Author Margot Livesey, author of “The Boy in the Field,” said of Randolph’s novel, “In richly evocative prose Ladette Randolph describes the triumphs and failures of Vivi’s new life off the grid. With its complicated characters and lovely evocations of Nebraska, ‘Private Way’ is a surprising and utterly absorbing novel.”

Another author, Gretchen E. Henderson, wrote, “Ladette Randolph carefully attends to quiet revelations. As with her previous evocative work, the seeming periphery of Nebraska centers the story as the state continues to transform, in unexpected places, for those who take the time to look.”

Randolph is the author of the novels “Haven’s Wake” and “A Sandhills Ballad,” a collection of short stories collection, “This is Not the Tropics,” a memoir, “Leaving the Pink House” and her latest, “Private Way.” She currently lives in Boston with her husband Noel where she is editor-in-chief of the literary journal Ploughshares at Emerson College and co-owner of the manuscript consulting firm Randolph Lundine.