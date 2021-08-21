Think differently about greater plains

On a practical level, Brosnan understands that most people in our society rely on technology, something that might not serve them very well.

“When you go to rent a car these days, they don’t even give you a map anymore,” she said. “I was at a conference in Riverside, California, and I had to get a rental car. I asked for a map and they actually laughed at me. ‘Don’t you have a phone?’ they asked. I said, ‘Sure, but I want to have a sense of where I am, a sense of “place” and I can’t get that from my phone.’ I finally went to a Barnes & Noble and bought a map.”

Brosnan believes that Americans need to have a strong understanding of where we live; a better understanding of our environments, opportunities and limitations.

“We need to understand those things culturally,” she said. “But in these complex times we also need to understand it environmentally. I do believe that climate change is real and I do believe that humans are causing much of it. If we’re going to insure not only our own futures but the futures of our children and grandchildren, we have to have some sense of the place where we live.”

All history takes place in environments, something that isn’t merely a background.