Think differently about greater plains

NORMAN, Okla. — When editors Brian Frehner and Kathleen A. Brosnan began work on their book project, “The Greater Plains: Rethinking a Region’s Environmental Histories,” they had a particular goal in mind.
“The book we put together is really designed to shift thinking about the greater plains,” Brosnan said in an interview from the University of Oklahoma in Norman. “Traditionally in our field of environmental history, the plains had been seen primarily as places of desolation and environmental failures. While we’re conscious of the challenges presented by the Great Plains, we thought there were larger narratives to tell about human adaption over time, primarily through technology.”
For residents of the Great Plains, Brosnan hopes the 16 essays in the book will spur discussion about living in an area that cuts through the center of the nation.
“One of the things we’re trying to do is change the human narrative of the plains, that it’s not one that just moves from disaster to disaster,” she said. “There are rich, complicated, often challenging human lives not define by disaster. Certainly there is a story about human innovation and the capacity of humans to adapt to diverse environments. I think there are also some lessons in the book about needing to appreciate the complexity and the fragility of different environments when you do apply technological adaptions.”
Another aspect of the scholarly work of the essays recognizes the limits provided by nature.
University of Nebraska Press published “The Greater Plains: Rethinking a Region’s Environmental Histories” on July 1 and retails for $99.
Brosnan, the Paul and Doris Easton Travis Chair of History at the University of Oklahoma, grew up in the Chicago area, something she considers The Midwest. She moved to Oklahoma for a teaching position almost a decade ago.
She began “Greater Plains” as a way of creating a source for her classes.
“One of the things that originally prompted this book is my co-editor, Brian Frehner, who at the time was at Oklahoma State University,” she said. “We were talking about the different ways we wanted to teach the environmental history of the plains. We didn’t like the resources out there because it was always this story of decline and disaster. We began to think about ways we could potentially tell a different narrative, while also finding a way to highlight some of the intellectual resources here in the state of Oklahoma.”
The editor expects the book to find a home at university libraries across the region.
“We hope it will be used in college classrooms,” Brosnan said. “I think it could be used well by high school teachers from the area. This tells a more complicated story that something like ‘Grapes of Wrath,’ a wonderful novel, but our book tells a more complicated story than that one book. And I think it will be picked up by people who love history.”
On a practical level, Brosnan understands that most people in our society rely on technology, something that might not serve them very well.
“When you go to rent a car these days, they don’t even give you a map anymore,” she said. “I was at a conference in Riverside, California, and I had to get a rental car. I asked for a map and they actually laughed at me. ‘Don’t you have a phone?’ they asked. I said, ‘Sure, but I want to have a sense of where I am, a sense of “place” and I can’t get that from my phone.’ I finally went to a Barnes & Noble and bought a map.”
Brosnan believes that Americans need to have a strong understanding of where we live; a better understanding of our environments, opportunities and limitations.
“We need to understand those things culturally,” she said. “But in these complex times we also need to understand it environmentally. I do believe that climate change is real and I do believe that humans are causing much of it. If we’re going to insure not only our own futures but the futures of our children and grandchildren, we have to have some sense of the place where we live.”
All history takes place in environments, something that isn’t merely a background.
“Environments present people with opportunities, but also with limitations,” Brosnan noted. “Culture determines how people respond to that. Understanding the intersection of nature and culture, I think, is essential in understanding who we are as humans and who we will be in the future.”