The Riverside’s musical style: Folk grass

LOOMIS — Jacob Jeanson describes his band with two words: Folk grass.
“We tell stories and talk about the songs on stage,” he said from his home in southern California. “Our band has a mandolin, a banjo, a cello, guitar and a stand-up bass. I think the instruments help define the music. I mean, those are some of the most folky instruments there are; it’s a bunch of stringed instruments and harmonies.”
Without those specific instruments, Jeanson doubts he could achieve the sound he desires.
“A banjo, a cello and a guitar produce generally one kind of sound together,” he said.
Jeanson grew up listening to The Eagles, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Crosby, Stills and Nash. He found himself drawn to the harmonies of those groups.
“And I like dynamics,” he added. “I like going up in energy and then coming down in energy.”
Jeanson’s band, The Riverside, will make a stop in central Nebraska for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at The Balcony in Loomis as part of the Rehmsworld Concert Series. Tickets are $20.
Jeanson feels drawn to small, intimate shows often called house concerts or listening concerts.
“Sometimes we have up to 100 people all gathered in close for a listening concert,” he said. “I think that’s why we like to do it. We don’t like people to talk or be rowdy during the shows because we want to share our music with you. Generally house concerts and listening venues are the best place for us to play.”
The Riverside plays quieter, acoustic, original music.
“And we really appreciate the time to connect and share with people,” Jeanson said. “We like to swap stories with the audience and tell people about the songs. And I feel that ability to tell stories is often lost in a venue where you just have to go from song to song.”
The Riverside formed about 10 years ago while Jeanson attended Westmont College, a Christian liberal arts school in Santa Barbara, California. He met his future wife at the college and Lorien Jeanson performs on mandolin. The couple just had a baby so Lorien might not be traveling with the group on this tour.
“We try hard to make it work, to put on a full, great show with what we have,” Jeanson said. “We’re very do-it-yourself. We can’t afford a drummer so I play a kick drum and a tambourine with my feet. That’s just a small example. Or someone might drop off and play a shaker. It just depends. We want to keep the personnel to four or five members.”
Throughout the years, The Riverside has included a rotating roster of friends in the band — with Jeanson and his wife at the core.
“We started off by just getting our foot in the door, anywhere,” he said. “For a couple of years we would play for donations or we would busk on the streets every single day before our show in the afternoon. A lot of times the busking session was more successful than the actual show. We’ve put in time of playing on the streets, along with playing lots of shows for people.”
Regardless of the size of the crowds, Jeanson wants to tell stories and talk about real stuff with people.
“I don’t really care if there’s only 10 people at a show or 100 people, I really think that whoever is there is there for a reason,” he said. “We want to connect with people, regardless of who is there, and give them a special experience.”