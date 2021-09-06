The Riverside’s musical style: Folk grass

The Riverside plays quieter, acoustic, original music.

“And we really appreciate the time to connect and share with people,” Jeanson said. “We like to swap stories with the audience and tell people about the songs. And I feel that ability to tell stories is often lost in a venue where you just have to go from song to song.”

The Riverside formed about 10 years ago while Jeanson attended Westmont College, a Christian liberal arts school in Santa Barbara, California. He met his future wife at the college and Lorien Jeanson performs on mandolin. The couple just had a baby so Lorien might not be traveling with the group on this tour.

“We try hard to make it work, to put on a full, great show with what we have,” Jeanson said. “We’re very do-it-yourself. We can’t afford a drummer so I play a kick drum and a tambourine with my feet. That’s just a small example. Or someone might drop off and play a shaker. It just depends. We want to keep the personnel to four or five members.”

Throughout the years, The Riverside has included a rotating roster of friends in the band — with Jeanson and his wife at the core.