‘The Miracle Worker’ looks at life of Helen Keller at Crane River Theater

The family essentially gave up hope.

“They finally reached out to the Perkins Institute for the Blind in Boston and the school sent Annie Sullivan,” the director said. “She was a 20-year-old that was formerly blind herself. She came in and worked with Helen. It was a difficult journey for Helen because she had been allowed to do whatever she wanted for the previous five years because the Kellers had no idea of how to communicate with her. Annie’s goal was to give a voice to Helen.”

The teacher worked with her student, giving context to the elements of sign language.

“So when Annie signs ‘water,’ it’s difficult to understand it when someone is blind and deaf,” Barth said. “Therein lies the entire message of the show — communication, resilience, tenacity and hope.”

For Barth, the show explores society’s expectations of individuals with special needs.

“We so often underestimate people with disabilities,” he said. “We often times feel that people with disabilities cannot live a full life in the same way that people without disabilities can. And that couldn’t be further from the truth. People with disabilities are humans in the same way as others and have the same needs and desires and wishes. And they want to live a full, productive life.”