Texas Band to perform for all ages at Other Side in Kearney on Monday
Texas Band to perform for all ages at Other Side in Kearney on Monday

Kingdom Collapse

The Texas-based rock band Kindgom Collapse will perform in Kearney on Monday at The Other Side. Advance tickets are $12. Doors open at 6 p.m.

 Kingdom Collapse, courtesy

KEARNEY — Kingdom Collapse, a Texas-based band seeks to give a voice to people who share similar troubles and crave relevancy in an apathetic world.

Lead by Jonathan Norris on vocals, Kingdom Collapse made a mark in the world of rock with its first single, “Suffer,” which amassed more than 5 million YouTube views and 900,000 Spotify streams organically, without much promotion. The group’s 2020 radio hit single, “Uprise,” landed on the charts for nine straight weeks.

Kingdom Collapse will perform an all-ages show at The Other Side on Monday with Silent Theory, Empires End, Steel & Silver and Salvador Kubrick. Doors open at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are $12.

“Uprise” went on to become Sirius XM Octane’s No. 1 Most Played song for two consecutive weeks and has since accumulated more than a million Spotify streams, tipping the band’s total stream count over 3.5 million.

Norris said of the song in a previous article, “We’re excited to release the new single at this time with everything going on in the world. With what we’ve all endured globally with the recent pandemic, this is an anthem assuring the fact that we will not only recover but we will rise even stronger.”

The band’s 2021 follow-up radio single, “Unbreakable,” is an emotionally honest and relevant anthem that speaks to today’s world. Written and produced by lead singer, Norris and mixed/mastered by Chris Mora of War Horse Recordings, it sends a positive message to listeners by teaching that even life’s hardest moments can be a benefit.

Norris wrote about the song, “’Unbreakable’ comes from a lyrical standpoint of looking back at various struggles that life has thrown at you and coming to realize that those struggles ultimately made you stronger. We’ve all been there, and it’s about finding the silver lining in the midst of dark times.”

