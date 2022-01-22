Texas Band to perform for all ages at Other Side in Kearney on Monday

KEARNEY — Kingdom Collapse, a Texas-based band seeks to give a voice to people who share similar troubles and crave relevancy in an apathetic world.

Lead by Jonathan Norris on vocals, Kingdom Collapse made a mark in the world of rock with its first single, “Suffer,” which amassed more than 5 million YouTube views and 900,000 Spotify streams organically, without much promotion. The group’s 2020 radio hit single, “Uprise,” landed on the charts for nine straight weeks.

Kingdom Collapse will perform an all-ages show at The Other Side on Monday with Silent Theory, Empires End, Steel & Silver and Salvador Kubrick. Doors open at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are $12.

“Uprise” went on to become Sirius XM Octane’s No. 1 Most Played song for two consecutive weeks and has since accumulated more than a million Spotify streams, tipping the band’s total stream count over 3.5 million.

Norris said of the song in a previous article, “We’re excited to release the new single at this time with everything going on in the world. With what we’ve all endured globally with the recent pandemic, this is an anthem assuring the fact that we will not only recover but we will rise even stronger.”