Teens, adults invited to Saturday painting workshop at Rowe Sanctuary

Easels will be placed at least 8 feet apart and other social distancing requirements will be in effect. Wearing of face masks will be recommended.

Registration fee is $20 for “Paint on the Platte.”

Jensen sees herself as a facilitator more than a teacher.

“I will give a little guidance and coaching on using colors as needed,” she said. “If they are happy doing their own thing, I would like to support them, as well.”

Organizers of the workshop will provide a variety of paints.

“The paints we bought are very beautiful, earth-colored paints,” Hegg said. “Rust-colored and goldenrod-colored — all of those beautiful fall colors you see out on the prairie. I think people will find it relaxing to have these paints in the colors that already embody what you can see on the prairie. They have the liberty to go where they want with the colors.”

Hegg took special care to select paints that reflect the values of Rowe Sanctuary. She found a company, Natural Earth Paint, that formulates pigments with organic ingredients.