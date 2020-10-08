Teens, adults invited to Saturday painting workshop at Rowe Sanctuary

GIBBON — Connecting with nature and creating a welcoming space for artistic expression — Amanda Hegg kept both of those aspects in mind when she created the workshop, “Paint on the Platte.”
“I want to make everyone feel welcomed and feel like they can be free to paint,” Hegg said. “This workshop is open to people of all different skill sets; people who paint all the time as well as beginners. I want them to feel free and not be judged because I think people need that right now.”
Hegg, the Marian Langan Conservation Young Leader at Rowe Sanctuary, designed “Paint on the Platte” for older teens and adults in conjunction with the Museum of Nebraska Art. The workshop will provide all materials — canvas, paint, brushes and easels.
Volunteer Laura Jensen will lead the session.
“Participants will paint a prairie or a river scene,” Hegg said. “I don’t think Laura has decided the exact location here at Rowe Sanctuary. It partially depends on the wind.”
Strong prairie winds could easily blow over the easels, Hegg noted.
“Laura wants people to have the freedom to paint whatever they want to paint,” Hegg said.
Rowe Sanctuary and the Museum of Nebraska Art will present “Paint on the Platte” at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary. Participants need to be at least 14 years old.
Easels will be placed at least 8 feet apart and other social distancing requirements will be in effect. Wearing of face masks will be recommended.
Registration fee is $20 for “Paint on the Platte.”
Jensen sees herself as a facilitator more than a teacher.
“I will give a little guidance and coaching on using colors as needed,” she said. “If they are happy doing their own thing, I would like to support them, as well.”
Organizers of the workshop will provide a variety of paints.
“The paints we bought are very beautiful, earth-colored paints,” Hegg said. “Rust-colored and goldenrod-colored — all of those beautiful fall colors you see out on the prairie. I think people will find it relaxing to have these paints in the colors that already embody what you can see on the prairie. They have the liberty to go where they want with the colors.”
Hegg took special care to select paints that reflect the values of Rowe Sanctuary. She found a company, Natural Earth Paint, that formulates pigments with organic ingredients.
“I chose to use Natural Earth Paints because of their stance on producing non-toxic, non-synthetic supplies such as mineral pigments with organic ingredients,” Hegg said. “They operate out of a solar-powered facility and use sustainable packaging. I believe it is important to support businesses that use sustainable practices because it is an easy way to acknowledge both social and environmental responsibility in everyday purchases.”
Many paints use toxic chemicals and heavy metals. These substances can leach into the soil and waterways like the Platte River, creating rippling effects throughout the ecosystem.
“In turn, this negatively impacts the survival, growth and reproduction of many of the plants and wildlife that we aim to protect at Rowe Sanctuary,” Hegg said. “Some types of paint emit volatile organic compounds into the air, which contributes to air pollution. Even the production of paint is resource intensive and harmful to the environment.”
Introducing sustainable concepts, even while creating art, helps reinforce the connection between nature and human impact.
Advance registration is required. For more information visit Rowe Sanctuary’s Facebook page.
