Symmetry for her sanity: Carolyn Albrecht seeks balance in her art, on display at the Minden Opera House

MINDEN — Carolyn Albracht’s artwork often starts with a doodle.

“My work is very colorful and whimsical,” she said in an interview from her home in Wayne where she teaches at Wayne State College. “I fill doodle books, kind of intuitively. I usually sit and listen to music for about 10 minutes and I’ll fill a page with markings that come form my imagination.”

If those markings feel interesting, the artist creates a finished composition from that start. Many of her doodles go no further — that’s all part of the process.

“A number of radical designs are featured in the show in Minden,” Albracht said. “And then I have others that are not traditional landscapes but suggestive of a landscape. They include natural elements although they have a fantastical or imaginative quality about them.”

Think Dr. Seuss.

Albracht starts with watercolor as a base.

“It’s a mixed media process,” she said. “After the watercolor dries, I apply the composition over the top and use things like pigment markers, Primsacolor markers, sometimes stitching or paint pens. It’s a lot of fun.”

Albracht, a former Kearney resident, will talk about her work during an artist’s reception 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Minden Opera House in Minden. Her artwork has been on display at the Minden Opera House Gallery since Jan. 1.

Admission to the gallery and the reception is free.

Albracht grew up in central Nebraska. She studied at the University of Nebraska at Kearney where she focused on studio art and psychology. She later studied at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln where she received her M.A. in museum studies and a Ph.D. in education studies. Her academic interests include art integration, place-based education and experiences of pre-service elementary teachers.

When it comes to making art, all of that education often comes down to a desire to keep herself on an even keel.

“One of the things I learned about myself early on is that if I didn’t make art, I get cranky,” she laughed. “So, the primary reason I created art at all is just to keep me balanced. What I find from the finished work I create is I am striving for balance. I’m drawn to the radial designs because there’s a symmetrical balance to that. There is meaning in some of the works that might not be apparent or intentional until I get further into creating the work.

For Albracht, the work “speaks” back to her in a visual way, allowing her the opportunity to expand on the message and ideas of the artwork.

“I think there are connections to the fact that I have lived in rural areas most of my life,” she said. “For the last 20 years I’ve lived in two small communities of about 5,000 people. Even though I’m not what people would think of as a typical rural artist, I see reflections of that life being reflected back at me when I see the finished work.”

Born in Grand Island, Albracht lived in Kearney and Lincoln before she spent 13 years living in Aurora. She is currently an associate professor in the Art and Design Dept. at Wayne State College.

“One of the influences from my youth is Dr. Seuss,” she said. “I see some of his work reflected in what I do just because I was drawn to that as a kid. I think it comes out intuitively in what I create. I see the winding, organic forms I create as reflective of what drew me to his work; and, of course, the colors which tended to be bright, primary palattes.”

In addition to her work as an artist and educator, Albracht established a gallery in Wayne.

“In terms of being an artist, that’s where my identity started,” she said. “I was an artist before I became an educator and certainly before I became a gallery owner. Being an artist laid the foundation for those other two roles that I play. I think that understanding how I got to those different roles has to do with being a young adult and trying to understand what I want to do with the interest I have.”

A practical side kicked in, too.

“With my Nebraska roots, I knew I had to pick something where I could make some money,” she said. “Being just an artist was not an option, but it did lay a foundation.”